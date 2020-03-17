V Muraleedharan, Under Self-Quarantine, Tests Negative For Coronavirus

With the surge in cases of coronavirus in the country, Kerala's Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs V Muraleedharan was tested negative for the virus on Tuesday. The Union Minister had put himself under self-quarantine in New Delhi after he attended a meeting with doctors who came in contact with coronavirus patients in Kerala.

The 61-year-old BJP leader had attended an event at Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology. The meeting was also attended by doctors who are now in home quarantine after a doctor, with travel history to Spain, had tested positive for COVID-19. The doctor who had gone to Spain for a conference returned back on March 2 and he joined duty on March 8. After he developed symptoms he was put under home quarantine on March 12.

Meanwhile, multiple states across the country have taken up measures to contain the spread of the virus, including shutting down schools, universities, malls and other places where a large number of people can gather. firms have also implemented work from home so as to not expose the employees to the virus.

Coronavirus in India

According to the latest figures available on Tuesday, the total number of positive cases of Coronavirus in India has soared up to 126 as per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Three deaths have been reported in Karnataka, Maharashtra, and West Delhi respectively. India has suspended all visas, barring for a few categories such as diplomatic and employment apart from keeping in abeyance the visa-free travel facility to OCI cardholders till April 15.

Moreover, the Centre has “strongly advised” Indians to avoid all non-essential travel abroad. The government is also monitoring all suspected cases and has issued preventive advisories.

Taking into consideration the rising number of Coronavirus cases, the Central Government on March 14 decided to treat the deadly virus as a "notified disaster." The government has also decided to go into a partial lockdown as it ordered the shut down of all educational institutions, places of social gatherings like swimming pools, spas, gyms, museums, and cultural centres.

