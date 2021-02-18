Patient Walks To Hospital As Stretcher Used By Rajasthan Neta For 'Photo-op', BJP Reacts

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on Thursday lashed out at the Congress-led Rajasthan government, alleging "absolutely shocking and dastardly state of affairs" in Rajasthan. Taking to Twitter, Javadekar alleged that a patient in a Rajasthan hospital had to walk with his urine bag in the hand because some minister used the hospital's stretcher for a photo opportunity.

Absolutely shocking and dastardly state of affairs in Congress-ruled Rajasthan where a patient had to walk with a urine bag in his hand because the stretcher was being used by a Minister for photo-op.



This is what happens when a Dynasty is kept above the masses. pic.twitter.com/9ch9Kp6owm — Prakash Javadekar (@PrakashJavdekar) February 18, 2021

The video posted by Javadekar on Twitter shows a group of people, purportedly a minister and the hospital staff, making use of a stretcher to hold the PPE kits for clicking a photograph while a seemingly sick and fragile person holding a urine bag walks by them and the entire group of people who stood for clicking photograph watch the patient walking past them. Union Minister of Jal Shakti and BJP Jodhpur MP Gajendra Singh Shekhawat slammed the Congress by claiming that the grand old party won't even spare a stretcher for political gains.

Congress won't even spare a stretcher for politics.



Misplaced priorities always. https://t.co/y5K6hCWk1B — Gajendra Singh Shekhawat (@gssjodhpur) February 18, 2021

READ | Over 1.22 Lakh Beneficiaries Administered First Dose Of COVID In Single Day In Rajasthan

READ | Rajasthan Records 101 Fresh COVID-19 Cases, 1 More Death

Meanwhile, a mop-up vaccination round will be conducted in Rajasthan on Friday for health and frontline workers who have not been inoculated against COVID-19 so far. Rajasthan Health Minister Raghu Sharma said health and frontline workers can visit any of the session sites and get vaccinated in the special round. He informed that the arrangement has been made for such health and frontline workers who could not take the first or second dose of the Coronavirus vaccine on the scheduled session site.

Rajasthan political crisis of 2020

Rajasthan witnessed an intense political crisis in 2020 when the ex-Deputy CM Sachin Pilot along with 18 MLAs rebelled against his own party and threatened to topple the government by claiming to have the support of 30 MLAs. However, Pilot's gamble did not bear fruits as in the case of Jyotiraditya Scindia in Madhya Pradesh, leaving Pilot no option but to return back to the party after being removed from the post of Deputy CM and Pradesh Congress Committee chief. The Congress had alleged that BJP was attempting to topple the state government while the saffron party claimed internal turmoil in Congress has led to the crisis in the party. The BJP contended that young and promising leaders were not given enough opportunities in Congress, leading to their rebellion.

READ | Puducherry L-G Orders Floor Test On February 22 As Congress Govt Slips Into Minority

READ | Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot Urges PM Modi To Hold Direct Talks With Farmers Over Farm Laws