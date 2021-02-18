Puducherry L-G Orders Floor Test On February 22 As Congress Govt Slips Into Minority

In a big development on Thursday, Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan ordered a floor test on February 22. This comes two days after the Congress government in the Union Territory lost its majority in the 33-member Assembly. At present, both the ruling alliance and the opposition has 14 members each. On February 17, Leader of Opposition N Rangasamy and 13 other MLAs called on Raj Nivas and submitted a letter saying that the V Narayansamy-led government has lost its majority owing to the resignation of 4 Congress legislators- A Namassivayam, E Theeppainjan, John Kumar, Malladi Krishna Rao and the disqualification of N Dhanavelou. Namassivayam and Theeppainjan have already joined BJP.

Earlier in the day, N Rangasamy, AIADMK MLA A Anbalagan and BJP MLA V Saminathan met Soundararajan personally and reiterated their request for the current government to prove its majority on the floor of the House. Consenting to this demand, Soundararajan directed that a special Assembly session will be summoned on February 22 only for the purpose of conducting the trust vote. Mentioning that voting must take place by show of hands, she made it clear that the proceedings shall not be delayed beyond 5 pm at any cost. Moreover, she asked the Chief Secretary and DGP to make the necessary arrangements to ensure that there is no hindrance in any MLA attending this Assembly session.

'PM has personally insulted people's vote'

Addressing a public meeting in Mudaliarpet on Wednesday for the Assembly election due in April-May this year, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi claimed that the elected government was not allowed to work for the last 5 years. Claiming that PM Modi insulted the people's vote by misusing the institution of L-G, he assured the crowd that Congress will not allow any non-resident to decide the future of Puducherry. Moreover, the Wayanad MP contended that the people of the Union Territory will give a befitting response to the Centre's alleged obstructionist policy in the upcoming Assembly polls. He was taking a dig at Kiran Bedi who was removed as the L-G on Tuesday amid the CM's repeated demand for her ouster.

"And for the last 5 years, the Prime Minister of this country has not allowed the government of Puducherry to work. The Prime Minister has personally insulted the vote of the people of Puducherry. Through the office of the L-G, he has repeatedly sent you a message saying to you that your vote does not matter," ex-Congress chief Rahul Gandhi remarked.

Taking potshots at Kiran Bedi, the Wayanad MP added, "Is the Lieutenant Governor from Puducherry? Did she grow up in Puducherry? Was he born in Puducherry? Does she understand the traditions of Puducherry? Then on what basis, did she run this place? Who gave her the right to decide the future of the people of Puducherry? How dare someone do this to you?"

