PDP Slams Centre's Domicile Law For J&K, Alleges 'deprivation Of Constitutional Rights'

The Mehbooba Mufti-led Peoples Democratic Party on Wednesday alleged that the Centre’s new domicile law would increase the problems for the residents of Jammu and Kashmir. Contending that this move had deprived the Kashmiris of their constitutional rights, the PDP claimed that people would be alienated even more. Moreover, it accused the Union government of taking away the right of the local J&K leaders to govern their territory.
The domicile law as it appears is not only trying to shake the boundaries of an already existing state, but it is also trying to give rise to massive problems for the residents of J&K— J&K PDP (@jkpdp) April 1, 2020
As the GOI tries to manipulate a law that provides guarantees to Kashmiris, it is only further alienating people, by depriving them of their constitutional rights.— J&K PDP (@jkpdp) April 1, 2020
When GOI imposes orders that relegate elected Kashmiri leaders to nothingness, GOI shows how it doesn't want local Kashmiris to govern the land they fought for!— J&K PDP (@jkpdp) April 1, 2020
On March 31, the Centre issued the ‘Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Adaptation of State Laws) Order, 2020’ in respect of the Union Territory of J&K. This has been done in exercise of the powers conferred by the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019. Basically, the order has determined the validity of the state laws to be enforced in the new Union Territory. While some Acts such as ‘The Jammu and Kashmir State Aid to Industries Act, 1961’ have been entirely repealed, laws such as ‘The Jammu and Kashmir Civil Services (Decentralization and Recruitment) Act, 2010’ have been amended. The order will come into operation from immediate effect.
A new clause defining domicile has been inserted in the ‘The Jammu and Kashmir Civil Services (Decentralization and Recruitment) Act, 2010’. The provisions of this Act will be applicable to all gazetted and non-gazetted posts of the government. Furthermore, they shall also apply to the class IV posts of any department of the government and organizations substantially controlled by the Union Territory. For the purpose of availing a job carrying a pay scale of not more than Rs.25,500, the following person will be deemed as a domicile:
