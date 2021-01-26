'Peace, Progress & Prosperity For India': Nepal PM Oli Extends Greetings On Republic Day

As India celebrates the 72nd Republic Day, Nepal PM KP Sharma Oli has expressed his best wishes for continued peace, progress and prosperity of the people of India, said Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Nepal on Tuesday. PM further admired India's 'spectacular progress in various fields of science, technology, medicine & economic development', it added.

PM Oli also expressed gratitude to the Govt of India for providing one million COVISHIELD vaccines to Nepal as 'a grant gesture of good neighbourly relations.'

Nepal received Indian vaccine

On January 21, the Serum Institute of India (SII) consignment of COVID-19 vaccines with 10 lakh dosages was delivered to Nepal after which PM Oli took to Twitter and thanked PM Modi for helping Nepal at the critical time when India is rolling out vaccination for its own people.

I thank Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji as well as the Government and people of India for the generous grant of one million doses of COVID vaccine to Nepal at this critical time when India is rolling out vaccination for it's own people. pic.twitter.com/uO7qQpLiSx — K P Sharma Oli (@kpsharmaoli) January 21, 2021

The Nepal Government has arranged to inoculate 72 per cent of its citizens. Nepal has announced that legal and financial preparations for rolling out of vaccine have been completed and everything is set with vaccination drive soon to start in the Himalayan Nation. Earlier, India had provided Nepal with medical equipment, medicines and other logistical support to fight the pandemic.

India's Vaccine Roll out

On January 16, India rolled out a massive Coronavirus vaccination drive under which two vaccines, Covishield and Covaxin, were administered to its frontline health workers across the country. On January 20, vaccination supplies began with Bhutan, Maldives, Bangladesh, Nepal, Myanmar and Seychelles. India fulfils the commitment to use its vaccine production and delivery capacity to help all of humanity fight the COVID-19 pandemic. Bhutan receives 1,50,000 doses of Covisheild vaccine and 100,000 doses to the Maldives. Over 2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines were provided to Bangladesh and 1 million doses to Nepal. On January 22, India sent a consignment of 1.5 million doses of Covishield vaccine to Myanmar.

Prime Minister Modi has said India's vaccine production and delivery capacity will be used for the benefit of all humanity to fight the COVID-19 pandemic. He said last week India was ready to do everything possible for a healthy planet and country will continue to strengthen cooperation on healthcare.

