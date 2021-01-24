PM Modi Says 'fight Against COVID Shared Effort' As Mauritius PM Thanks For Vaccine Supply

After Mauritius PM Pravind Kumar Jugnauth expressed his gratitude for 1 million doses of Covishield vaccine on Saturday, PM Modi, taking to Twitter stated that the 'fight against COVID-19 is a shared effort'. Under 'Vaccine Maitri' mission, India fulfils its promise to ship COVID-19 vaccines to six of its neighbours as a goodwill gesture.

Thank you Prime Minister @JugnauthKumar! Our fight against COVID-19 is a shared effort. https://t.co/uXLW0z8tY3 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 23, 2021

We are deeply grateful to India for donating 100 000 doses of Covishield to Mauritius as part of its Mission ‘Vaccine Maitri’.@PMOIndia @narendramodi @HCI_PortLouis pic.twitter.com/KOkYVvVtDp — Pravind Kumar Jugnauth (@JugnauthKumar) January 22, 2021

WHO Chief Thanks India

Director-General of the World Health Organization Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus took to Twitter and thanked India for its continued global support to COVID-19 response. This came after Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro expressed his gratitude towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi for exporting the Covid-19 vaccine.

Thank you #India and Prime Minister @narendramodi for your continued support to the global #COVID19 response. Only if we #ACTogether, including sharing of knowledge, can we stop this virus and save lives and livelihoods. — Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) January 23, 2021

READ | India To Gift 2 Million Doses Of COVID Vaccine 'Covishield' To Bangladesh On January 20

On January 22, President of Brazil Jair Bolsonaro tweeted to Prime Minister Narendra Modi after India provided 2 million doses of Covishield vaccine and stated that the country was 'honoured' to have a great partner like India. Taking to Twitter, President Bolsonaro shared an image of Lord Hanuman carrying the Coronavirus vaccine-like 'Sanjeevani' from India to Brazil expressing his gratitude to India for helping Brazil overcome the global health crisis.

- Namaskar, Primeiro Ministro @narendramodi



- O Brasil sente-se honrado em ter um grande parceiro para superar um obstáculo global. Obrigado por nos auxiliar com as exportações de vacinas da Índia para o Brasil.



- Dhanyavaad! धनयवाद pic.twitter.com/OalUTnB5p8 — Jair M. Bolsonaro (@jairbolsonaro) January 22, 2021

READ | Maharashtra Company Claims 'Covishield' Trademark; Files Suit Against Serum Institute

On Friday, India shipped its first consignments of Oxford and AstraZeneca's Covishield vaccine developed by the Serum Institute of India to Brazil and Morocco. Several other countries across the world have requested for the vaccines which will be exported by India.

India's Vaccine Roll out

On January 16, India rolled out a massive Coronavirus vaccination drive under which two vaccines, Covishield and Covaxin, were administered to its frontline health workers across the country. On January 20, vaccination supplies began with Bhutan, Maldives, Bangladesh, Nepal, Myanmar and Seychelles. India fulfils the commitment to use its vaccine production and delivery capacity to help all of humanity fight the COVID-19 pandemic. Bhutan receives 1,50,000 doses of Covisheild vaccine and 100,000 doses to the Maldives. Over 2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines were provided to Bangladesh and 1 million doses to Nepal. On January 22, India sent a consignment of 1.5 million doses of Covishield vaccine to Myanmar.

READ | First Batch Of Covishield Vaccine Consignments Leave Pune's Serum Institute By Air & Road

The US Lauds India

The Joe Biden-led US administration lauded India for sharing millions of doses of COVID-19 vaccines with most of the South Asian nations, on Saturday. The US called India a 'true friend', who is using its pharmaceutical sector to help the global community.

We applaud India’s role in global health, sharing millions of doses of COVID-19 vaccine in South Asia. India's free shipments of vaccine began w/Maldives, Bhutan, Bangladesh & Nepal & will extend to others. India's a true friend using its pharma to help the global community. — State_SCA (@State_SCA) January 22, 2021

Prime Minister Modi has said India's vaccine production and delivery capacity will be used for the benefit of all humanity to fight the COVID-19 pandemic. He said last week India was ready to do everything possible for a healthy planet and country will continue to strengthen cooperation on healthcare.

READ | 'India A True Friend': US Lauds Move To Gift COVID-19 Vaccines To Several Countries