PM Modi Says 'fight Against COVID Shared Effort' As Mauritius PM Thanks For Vaccine Supply

After India dispatched 1 million Covid vaccine doses to Mauritius, PM Modi on Sunday said that "our fight against COVID-19 is a shared effort"

WHO Chief

After Mauritius PM Pravind Kumar Jugnauth expressed his gratitude for 1 million doses of Covishield vaccine on Saturday, PM Modi, taking to Twitter stated that the 'fight against COVID-19 is a shared effort'. Under 'Vaccine Maitri' mission, India fulfils its promise to ship COVID-19 vaccines to six of its neighbours as a goodwill gesture. 

 

WHO Chief Thanks India

Director-General of the World Health Organization Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus took to Twitter and thanked India for its continued global support to COVID-19 response. This came after Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro expressed his gratitude towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi for exporting the Covid-19 vaccine. 

On January 22, President of Brazil Jair Bolsonaro tweeted to Prime Minister Narendra Modi after India provided 2 million doses of Covishield vaccine and stated that the country was 'honoured' to have a great partner like India. Taking to Twitter, President Bolsonaro shared an image of Lord Hanuman carrying the Coronavirus vaccine-like 'Sanjeevani' from India to Brazil expressing his gratitude to India for helping Brazil overcome the global health crisis. 

On Friday, India shipped its first consignments of Oxford and AstraZeneca's Covishield vaccine developed by the Serum Institute of India to Brazil and Morocco. Several other countries across the world have requested for the vaccines which will be exported by India.

India's Vaccine Roll out

On January 16, India rolled out a massive Coronavirus vaccination drive under which two vaccines, Covishield and Covaxin, were administered to its frontline health workers across the country. On January 20, vaccination supplies began with Bhutan, Maldives, Bangladesh, Nepal, Myanmar and Seychelles. India fulfils the commitment to use its vaccine production and delivery capacity to help all of humanity fight the COVID-19 pandemic. Bhutan receives 1,50,000 doses of Covisheild vaccine and 100,000 doses to the Maldives. Over 2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines were provided to Bangladesh and 1 million doses to Nepal. On January 22, India sent a consignment of 1.5 million doses of Covishield vaccine to Myanmar.

The US Lauds India

The Joe Biden-led US administration lauded India for sharing millions of doses of COVID-19 vaccines with most of the South Asian nations, on Saturday. The US called India a 'true friend', who is using its pharmaceutical sector to help the global community.

Prime Minister Modi has said India's vaccine production and delivery capacity will be used for the benefit of all humanity to fight the COVID-19 pandemic. He said last week India was ready to do everything possible for a healthy planet and country will continue to strengthen cooperation on healthcare.

