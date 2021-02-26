'People's Party': Assam CM Confident Of BJP's Re-election, Says Cong Has Nothing To Show

Attacking the Congress in poll-bound Assam, Chief Minister Sarbanand Sonowal said, the grand old party has nothing to show for its performance in the state, while the ruling BJP has done "exemplary work". He exuded confidence in winning the upcoming assembly elections, the dates of which will be announced by the election commission of India on Friday.

"BJP is confident enough to win over the battle. Because in the four and half year, the development done in the state is exemplary. Congress got the opportunity, the power, so many times but they miserably failed. They have nothing to report before the people of the state. But BJP has so many developments to show. BJP is always the choice of the people as they have seen that the BJP worked for the people and is always guided by the people. It is a people's party. We have got full co-operation from all quarters, from all section of society in the last four and half years of our regime," Sonowal said.

READ | EC Likely To Announce Dates For TN, WB, Assam, Kerala & Puducherry Elections At 4:30 Pm

READ | Amit Shah Welcomes Surrender Of Insurgent Groups In Karbi Anglong District In Assam

On Friday, the ECI is scheduled to announce the dates of the elections to four states namely Assam, West Bengal, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry Union Territory.

1,040 militants surrender

Just a day ago, Union Home Minister Amit Shah addressed a public rally in Assam's Karbi Anglong district on the occasion of arms laying ceremony by 5 militant outfits. While welcoming the youth of the militant outfits to the mainstream, Amit Shah said peace is pertinent for development and stability in the region. A total of 1,040 militants from five insurgent groups surrendered this week to return to the mainstream. "If people need employment, healthcare, education, home, and electricity, then it cannot be done by taking up arms. The BJP last year signed the Bodo peace accord to end the long run violence in Bodoland.

As the state has suffered immensely due to floods year after year, the Union Home Minister also gave assurance of making Assam flood free in the next five years if re-elected to power. Earlier in the month, reiterating the agenda of development in the state, Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone of two hospitals and launched 'Asom Mela', a programme for state highways and major district roads at Dhekiajuli in Sonitpur District.

READ | 'Assam Now Known For Development & Tourism, Not Violence': Amit Shah Credits PM Modi

READ | Centre Signs $304 Million Pact With AIIB For Improving Power Transmission Network In Assam