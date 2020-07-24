Sachin Pilot Camp Moves SC Prior To Congress Challenging Raj HC's 'status Quo' Order

Prior to the Rajasthan Speaker challenging the status quo order issued by the Rajasthan High Court, former Deputy CM Sachin Pilot and his supporting MLAs have filed a caveat petition in the Supreme Court on Friday. The petition states that if the speaker moves the Supreme Court challenging the status quo order by the Rajasthan HC today, no order should be passed by the Supreme Court without hearing the Pilot camp. The apex court is scheduled to hear the Speaker's plea on Monday.

Rajasthan Govt Crisis LIVE Update: Gehlot & MLAs leave Raj Bhawan; cabinet meeting called

Rajasthan HC orders status quo, Gehlot threatens Guv

Earlier in the day, Rajasthan High Court has said that the status quo will be maintained in the disqualification notice i.e no action will be taken against the MLAs till the SC hearing is completed. Moreover, it has made the Centre a party to the proceedings. The High Court has stayed the disqualification notice issued to Pilot & his 18 MLAs till Monday when the SC will hear the Speaker's plea challenging the stay.

Congress to stage sit-in protest against BJP in all party offices in Rajasthan on Saturday

Gehlot & MLAs 'gherao' Raj Bhawan

CM Ashok Gehlot and his supporting MLAs had refused to vacate from Raj Bhawan till Governor Kalraj Mishra allows to call an Assembly session. Mishra has maintained that he cannot permit calling an Assembly session yet as the matter is sub judicial and is mulling legal options. After being assured by the governor that 'constitution will be followed', they have returned back to Fairmont Hotel where a cabinet meeting has been called by Gehlot. Congress wants to convene an Assembly session by 27 July.

Ashok Gehlot & MLAs refuse to budge till Assembly called; ED reveals SOG-Fairmont links

Rajasthan tussle

The final straw for Sachin Pilot's rebellion came when Rajasthan's Special Operations Group (SOG) issued notice to Pilot in connection with the alleged involvement of BJP leaders for toppling the state government - with BJP members hinting that Pilot was reportedly in touch with the BJP camp to become the CM. In response, Pilot and 18 MLAs arrived in Delhi, reducing the Congress' numbers from 107 to 88. Though Gehlot has submitted a letter of 104 MLAs' support, the Congress also issued disqualification notices Pilot & his 18 MLAs from the Assembly.

CM Gehlot insists Governor convene assembly session on July 27; Guv seeking legal opinion

Moreover, the Rajasthan SOG has arrested 3 people in connection to the 'leaked tapes' produced by Congress featuring MLAs discussing money transaction with BJP leaders, filed an FIR naming BJP MP Gajendra Shekhawat, Pilot camp MLAs- Vishvendra Singh, Bhanwar Lal and is hunting for Pilot camp MLAs to collect voice samples for the same. Pilot, who is in Delhi now, has been sacked by the Congress as Deputy CM, PCC chief, and cabinet ministry. Though Pilot has maintained he will not join BJP, he is mum as to his future recourse.

