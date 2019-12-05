The Debate
Railway Minister Piyush Goyal Sprints To Reach Parliament, Netizens Hail His Punctuality

Politics

Amid heated debate on Citizenship Amendment Bill, economy and rising prices of onion, a picture of Railway Minister Piyush Goyal has gone viral

piyush goyal

Amid heated debate on Citizenship Amendment Bill, economy and rising prices of onion, a picture of Railway Minister Piyush Goyal has gone viral. Taking to Twitter a BJP leader has shared pictures of Goyal running to the House, to attend the Winter Session of Parliament on Wednesday. Even as media attempted to stop him for a statement over ongoing issues, he has been hailed for his punctuality and discipline.  

Here are the pictures

Here is how netizens reacted: 

Earlier, clearing the air on privatization of Railways, Railway & Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal at the Republic Summit said that the Modi government has no plans on privatization. Explaining the difference between privatisation and public-private partnership, Goyal said that better services require investment and through a public-private partnership, the government is thinking about the benefits of people. He clearly stated that there are no plans to privatise the Indian Railways and the government has not discussed anything about it. 

