Railway Minister Piyush Goyal Sprints To Reach Parliament, Netizens Hail His Punctuality

Amid heated debate on Citizenship Amendment Bill, economy and rising prices of onion, a picture of Railway Minister Piyush Goyal has gone viral. Taking to Twitter a BJP leader has shared pictures of Goyal running to the House, to attend the Winter Session of Parliament on Wednesday. Even as media attempted to stop him for a statement over ongoing issues, he has been hailed for his punctuality and discipline.

Here are the pictures

Adherence to PUNCTUALITY & DISCIPLINE!



Union Minister @PiyushGoyal Ji is rushing to be on time for Question Hour, after attending a cabinet meeting!



Prime Minister @narendramodi Ji's leadership has inspired everyone to dedicate themselves to the idea of building a #NewIndia. pic.twitter.com/Oe1vV0OUyE — Shobha Karandlaje (@ShobhaBJP) December 4, 2019

Here is how netizens reacted:

No wonder all the cabinets handled by him be it power then and railways now are ran /running profoundly . — Foram Parekh (@ForamParekh7) December 4, 2019

Wow! Clearly a India we haven’t seen before. Bravo! @PiyushGoyalOffc — Mirage🇮🇳 (@dattamira) December 4, 2019

Waah... India badal raha hei — proudindian (@Proud56465125) December 4, 2019

Earlier, clearing the air on privatization of Railways, Railway & Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal at the Republic Summit said that the Modi government has no plans on privatization. Explaining the difference between privatisation and public-private partnership, Goyal said that better services require investment and through a public-private partnership, the government is thinking about the benefits of people. He clearly stated that there are no plans to privatise the Indian Railways and the government has not discussed anything about it.

