PM Expresses Condolences On Demise Of The 'valorous' AVM (Retd.) Chandan Singh Rathore

Politics

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid homage to Air Vice Marshal (Retd) Chandan Singh Rathore  who was the officer commanding of Air Force Station

Written By Prachi Mankani | Mumbai | Updated On:
PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid homage to Air Vice Marshal (Retd) Chandan Singh Rathore who was the commanding officer of the Eastern Air Force Station. During the war with Pakistan, he was in the forefront of the air operations conducted for the liberation of Bangladesh. Group Captain Chandan Singh was also responsible for the planning and execution of the special helicopter operations to airlift two companies of troops of the Sylhet area.The leadership, drive and determination coupled with the bravery shown by Group Captain Chandan Singh over an extended period of time, are in the highest traditions of the Air Force.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi remembered the 'valorous Air Warrior' who contributed towards the 'stronger and safer India'. He also expressed his condolences towrads the family. 

 

 

READ: Ex-NDA minister Yashwant Sinha slams PM Modi's 21-day lockdown call; terms it 'Jail Hind'

READ: In Himachal PM Modi is worshipped, his words like Gita,' says Rangoli on COVID lockdown

Rajnath Singh expresses grief

Pained by the demise, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also expressed grief as he saluted the outstanding service of AVM Chandan Singh.

READ: PM Modi lauds frontliners; 400 Delhi airport staff lead by example amid 21-day lockdown

READ: Sudden lockout has created immense panic and confusion: Rahul Gandhi to PM Modi

 

