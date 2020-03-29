PM Expresses Condolences On Demise Of The 'valorous' AVM (Retd.) Chandan Singh Rathore

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid homage to Air Vice Marshal (Retd) Chandan Singh Rathore who was the commanding officer of the Eastern Air Force Station. During the war with Pakistan, he was in the forefront of the air operations conducted for the liberation of Bangladesh. Group Captain Chandan Singh was also responsible for the planning and execution of the special helicopter operations to airlift two companies of troops of the Sylhet area.The leadership, drive and determination coupled with the bravery shown by Group Captain Chandan Singh over an extended period of time, are in the highest traditions of the Air Force.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi remembered the 'valorous Air Warrior' who contributed towards the 'stronger and safer India'. He also expressed his condolences towrads the family.

India will always remember the impeccable service of Air Vice Marshal (Retd.) Chandan Singh Rathore. He was a valorous Air Warrior who contributed towards a stronger and safer India. Pained by his demise. Condolences to his family. Om Shanti. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 29, 2020

Rajnath Singh expresses grief

Pained by the demise, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also expressed grief as he saluted the outstanding service of AVM Chandan Singh.

Pained by the demise of Maha Vir Chakra( MVC) Recipient, Air Vice Marshal (Retd.) Chandan Singh Rathore. His contribution as Air Warrior in 1962 and 1971 war will never be forgotten.



I salute his outstanding service and express my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) March 29, 2020

