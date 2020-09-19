PM Modi Calls For Meeting With CMs Of 7 States On Sept 23 As COVID-19 Cases Surge

Amid the surge in COVID cases in India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called for a meeting with Chief Ministers of seven states on September 23 via video conferencing. The Centre has been regularly reviewing the assistance provided to the State/UT governments. Several high level multi-specialist Central teams have been deployed in States/UTs.

Chief Ministers of Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Andhra Pradesh will be present at the meeting. From the list of states, it is apparent that the focus is COVID as these states are the wost affected by the deadly virus. However, the health ministry had earlier said that the worst-hit states, five states -- Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh, are also the ones that are reporting a high level of recoveries.

The Centre has also been regularly reviewing the availability of medical oxygen in hospitals/health facilities. These have played a critical intervention role in India’s high recoveries and maintained a low Case Fatality Rate (CFR), which currently stands at 1.61%.

India's battle against COVID-19

So far the total number of positive Coronavirus cases recorded in India are 53,08,014, out of which 42,08,431 have successfully recovered while 85,619 died fighting the pandemic. As per the latest MOHFW reports, in the past 24 hours, 93337 new cases and 1247 new deaths have been reported. The tally of active COVID-19 cases in India stands at 10,13,964.

As the number of Coronavirus cases to surge across the world, India's MEA has offered medical aid to many African and East Asian Countries including Zimbabwe, the United States of America, Egypt, Armenia, Kenya, Maldives, Netherlands, etc.

