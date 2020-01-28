PM Modi Hails 'historic' Bodo Accord, Says It Will End The Long-drawn Bodo Crisis In Assam

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday called the agreement signed between the Bodo groups in Assam and the Government of India "historic". While speaking at the National Cadet Corps rally at Cariappa ground in New Delhi, PM Modi called the agreement a "big" achievement in ending the long-drawn Bodo crisis.

"Many terrorist groups had come up in the North East region, they did not believe in democracy and only believed in violence. Yesterday a historic agreement with all factions of National Democratic Front of Bodoland (NDFB) was signed. A big agreement has been reached regarding the Bodo crisis," Modi said

In a landmark achievement, the Government of India on January 27, signed a tripartite agreement with members of all factions of insurgent groups like the National Democratic Front of Bodoland (NDFB) and All Bodo Students' Union (ABSU).

'Expectations of North-East were ignored'

The Bodo groups in Assam had been demanding a separate state of Bodoland for the last 50 years. Their agitation had caused extensive violence and loss of hundreds of lives over the years. PM Modi spoke about how for nearly six decades the people of North-east had been ignored and how they had begun thinking that violence was the only route.

"For decades, the expectations of the people of the North-East were ignored. Their aspirations, problems were left alone for six decades. Many terror organizations had sprung up in the region in this time with no belief in democracy, they believed violence was the only route to solve their issues. Many security forces and people lost their lives due to these movements. Should we have left them alone? That is not our work-culture," said PM Modi.

The Accord which was signed in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal effectively calls for the surrender of 1,550 terrorists along with 130 weapons on January 30. Among the 1,500 people, those with a clean record will be formally inducted into various different paramilitary forces. A compensation of Rs 5,00,000 will be given to families of those who died in the Bodo movement.

