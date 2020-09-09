PM Modi Dials King Of Saudi Arabia Salman Bin Abdulaziz; Discusses COVID-19 Challenges

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a telephonic conversation with King of Saudi Arabia Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud. The two leaders exchanged views on the global challenges in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic.

During their conversation, PM Modi hailed the leadership by Saudi Arabia during its ongoing Presidency of the G20 grouping. The leaders agreed that the initiatives taken at the level of the G20 had helped in promoting a coordinated response to the pandemic. They also discussed the main priorities presently on the agenda of the G20.\

G20 is a club of the twenty major economies of the world including India, China, Japan, Australia, the US, several EU, African and South American countries.

Further, in a bid to strengthen the bilateral relations between India and Saudi Arabia, PM Modi thanked his Majesty King Salman for the support provided to Indian expatriates by the Saudi authorities during the COVID-19 pandemic.

READ: Saudi court overturns death sentence of Jamal Khashoggi's killers; fiancee calls it farce

READ: 'This is not the last pandemic': WHO chief urges countries to be prepared for another

Virtual G20 Summit

Earlier in March, Saudi Arabia’s ambassador Saud bin Mohammed Al Sati in an interview with PTI said that the Kingdom is working in close coordination with the Indian government to avert the crisis. PM Modi had proposed the “extraordinary” virtual G20 Summit in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, eight months before it was meant to take place in Riyadh. "The Saudi G20 Presidency is communicating with G20 countries to convene an extraordinary virtual G20 Leaders' Summit next week to advance a coordinated response to the COVID-19 pandemic and its human and economic implications," said the Kingdom in a statement.

Meanwhile, Saudi King Salman Bin Abdul Aziz called the coronavirus pandemic as a difficult phase in world history and warned that the upcoming phase will be even more difficult for the world. Addressing the nation on March 19, the Saudi King, however, expressed confidence that this will pass and the Kingdom will take all necessary measures for the safety of people.

READ: Boris Johnson dials Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to discuss trade, Yemen crisis

READ: Saudi-led coalition in Yemen destroys bomb-laden unmanned boat in Red Sea: Report