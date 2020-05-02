PM Modi Discusses COVID-19 With Thai Counterpart, Says Both Countries Will Work Together

Amid the unprecedented outbreak of deadly coronavirus, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has pledged to “work together” with Thailand government to face the challenges posed by the pandemic. PM Modi held talks with his “good friend” and Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha on May 2 over various issues related to the global health crisis. Both countries have been impacted by the drastic spread of COVID-19 disease and as of May 2, India has 26,106 active cases with 1,223 casualties. Meanwhile, Thailand has reportedly confirmed total 2,966 cases of coronavirus infections with 54 fatalities.

Discussed issues related to COVID-19 pandemic with good friend @prayutofficial. As neighbours with deep-rooted historical and cultural links, India and Thailand will work together to deal with the multifarious challenges posed by this present crisis. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 2, 2020

The talks with his Thai counterpart came after PM Modi held meetings related to key issues including education, aviation and power sector. India has been under lockdown since March 25 and the Central government announced an extension until May 17. India has also colour coded the districts in red, orange and green zones based on the severity of the COVID-19 spread. These zones allotted by the Centre would also facilitate phase-lifting of the restrictions.

Chaired a meeting in which we had in-depth discussions relating to the education sector. We are working towards educational reforms that would make India a global knowledge superpower. https://t.co/B7dbMXBan3 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 1, 2020

Global death toll of COVID-19

After originating from China’s “wet markets”, the Coronavirus has now claimed 239,604 lives worldwide as of May 2. According to the tally by international news agency, the pandemic has now spread to 212 countries and has infected at least 3,401,231 people. Out of the total infections, 1,081,689 have been recovered but the easily spread virus is continuing to disrupt many lives. Major cities have been put under lockdown in almost all countries and the economy is struggling.

