PM Modi Lauds Shivraj Chouhan On Taking Oath As MP CM, Cites His Administrative Experience

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated BJP national vice president Shivraj Singh Chouhan on taking oath as Madhya Pradesh CM. The PM highlighted the vast experience of Chouhan as an administrator and observed that he was passionate about the development of MP. He extended his wishes to Chouhan for propelling MP to new heights. Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah contended that the Modi-Chouhan combination would deliver an honest, development-oriented and pro-social welfare government.

Congratulations to Shri @ChouhanShivraj Ji on taking oath as CM of Madhya Pradesh. He is an able and experienced administrator who is extremely passionate about MP’s development.



Best wishes to him for taking the state to new heights of progress. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 23, 2020

Kamal Nath quits ahead of floor test

The political crisis in MP was sparked off by Scindia's sudden resignation from the Congress party on March 10. This was followed by 22 Madhya Pradesh Congress MLAs putting in their papers and departing for Bengaluru. On March 14, a BJP delegation met Lalji Tandon and sought the Assembly session to be convened before March 16 so that a floor test could be held. This was followed by the MP CM seeking Union Home Minister Amit Shah's intervention alleging that the Congress MLAs were held captive in Bengaluru.

Finally, the Governor directed the Speaker to conduct a floor test on March 16, the first day of the budget session. However, the Speaker adjourned the Assembly till March 26 in view of the novel coronavirus crisis without conducting the floor test. Ruling on a plea of BJP leaders seeking an immediate floor test, a two-judge SC bench comprising Justices DY Chandrachud and Hemant Gupta observed that the MP Assembly session should be reconvened on March 20 for the sole purpose of holding a floor test by show of hands.

Most importantly, the rebel MLAs were not compelled to attend the session. As the resignation of all rebel MLAs was accepted by the Speaker, the Congress government was reduced to a minority. Subsequently, Kamal Nath stepped down as the CM. On March 21, the rebel Congress ex-MLAs joined BJP in the national capital in the presence of party president JP Nadda and Scindia.

