PM Modi Meets Danish Counterpart Frederiksen At Hyderabad House; Holds Bilateral Talks

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held bilateral talks with his Danish counterpart, Mette Frederiksen, at Hyderabad House on Saturday, October 9. Frederiksen landed in India earlier today, for a three-day visit that will include meetings with President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other top ministers.

MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi tweeted: "Towards nurturing India-Denmark Green Strategic Partnership!"

Mette Frederiksen was greeted ceremonially by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi. At Rajghat, she also paid her respects to Mahatma Gandhi.

Frederiksen had earlier visited with External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar. According to Arindam Bagchi, spokesperson for the External Affairs Ministry, Frederiksen's visit is a chance to evaluate and advance the India-Denmark Green Strategic Partnership. Frederiksen plans to meet with President Ram Nath Kovind. She will also meet with think tanks, students, and civil society representatives. Mette Frederiksen's visit was deemed significant by India because she is the first head of state to visit the country since COVID-19 restrictions were imposed in March.

EAM Jaishankar visited Denmark earlier this year as well. India and Denmark have extensive commercial and business relations. More than 200 Danish enterprises operate in India, and more than 60 Indian businesses run in Denmark.

Also, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "During the COVID19 pandemic, India and Denmark have continued their cooperation. During our virtual summit, we had decided to establish a Green Strategic Partnership between our two countries. Today, we reviewed and reiterated our commitment on this. It's a matter of happiness that Denmark has become a member of the International Solar Alliance. It's a new dimension in the India-Denmark partnership."

Following bilateral talks, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen witness the signing of agreements. Danish PM Mette Frederiksen in Delhi said called PM Modi "an inspiration." She noted, "You (PM Modi) are an inspiration for the rest of the world as you have set some very ambitious targets when it comes to clean water for over 1mn households and renewable energy. I'm proud that you have accepted my invitation to visit Denmark."

"We are two democratic nations that believe in an international system based on rules. Cooperation between India and Denmark is a great example of how green growth and green transition can go hand in hand," Danish PM added.

