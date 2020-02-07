No One Will Come From Outside And Settle In Assam: PM Modi Quashes Rumours Over CAA

PM Modi, during his address at Kokrajhar, Assam, on Friday, quashed all the rumours surrounding CAA and said that no one from outside India will come and settle in northeast. He also said that BJP will not forgive the anti-Assam and anti-national mentality. Apart from this, PM Modi spoke about the recent developments that the government has brought in Assam and the northeast.

PM Modi on CAA

Clarifying the rumours on CAA, PM Modi said, “Today I have come to assure my colleagues in Assam that the country will neither tolerate nor forgive and anti-Assam, anti-national mentality or its supporters. It is these forces that are spreading rumors in Assam and North East that people from outside will come and settle here after the implementation of CAA. I assure the people of Assam that nothing like this will happen.”

Read: 'Travesty of truth': Yechury on PM Modi quoting speeches made in Parliament to support CAA

PM Modi on the development projects in northeast

Speaking about the several development projects that the government has carried out in the northeast, PM Modi said, “We're also working on education, skill, and sports for the youth of Northeast. Apart from this, we've also built new hostels for Northeast students in Delhi and Bengaluru. New railway stations, new railway routes, new airports, new waterways, and internet connectivity - the amount of work that is being done today is unprecedented.”

Read: 'They talk about dandas...': In Assam, PM Modi fires a big second volley at Rahul Gandhi

“Projects like Bogibeel Bridge that were hanging for ages have been completed and it is being used by millions of people. It increases their trust in the Govt. The Bru-Reang crisis was also resolved a few days ago after another historic agreement. Thousands of families will now have their residential houses after signing this agreement, bringing an end to a problem that pestered for about 2.5 decades,” PM added.

“Last year, National Liberation Front of Tripura and the Govt signed a pact. This pact was another important step. This organization was banned from 1997 and was using violent ways for years,” said the PM.

Read: Rahul Gandhi rages at PM Modi after Congress MPs charge at BJP neta to defend his honour

“Our Govt started conversing with them in 2015 and started building trust with them. After some time, they stopped spreading violence and on 10th August last year, they agreed to follow the Indian Constitution as well. They returned to the Indian mainstream. After this pact, dozens of cadres of NLFT surrendered,” PM added further.

Read: Poem vs Poem: PM Modi recites Kalam's verses in response to Digvijaya Singh