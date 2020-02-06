Poem Vs Poem: PM Modi Recites Kalam's Verses In Response To Digvijaya Singh

While addressing the Rajya Sabha on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi responded to the Motion of Thanks on the President’s Address. While addressing the Rajya Sabha, PM Modi responded to Congress leader Digvijaya Singh by reciting a few lines from former Indian President A. P. J. Abdul Kalam.

PM Modi recites APJ Abdul Kalam's 'Rock Walls' poem

Prime Minister Modi responded to former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister's remarks by reading out a few lines from APJ Abdul Kalam's Rock Walls poem.

"I have no house, only open spaces,

Filled with truth, kindness, and dreams.

Desire to see my country developed and great,

Dreams to see everywhere happiness and peace."

Concluding his response to Digvijaya Singh, PM Modi said, "I liked these words from former President APJ Abdul Kalam's poem and you liked your choice of words. You must have heard that saying too - Like the sentiment, God saw the idol Now you have to decide whether to change your choice or to live with 21st-century nostalgia."

Prime Minister tears into Rahul Gandhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday gave a befitting reply to Rahul Gandhi over his 'danda' jibe, saying he has been abused sufficiently in the last 20 years that his back has become 'danda-proof', and he will further strengthen it.

Replying to a debate on Motion of Thanks to the President's Address, PM Modi said, "I heard a Congress leader say that youth will hit Modi with sticks in 6 months. I have decided that I will increase my frequency of 'Surya Namaskar' so that my back becomes so strong that it can bear the hit of so many sticks."

Continuing his attack on Rahul Gandhi, PM Modi said in Lok Sabha, "For the past 20 years, I have heard a lot of abuses and been gaali-proof. Now, I will make myself danda-proof."

