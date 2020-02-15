The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

PM Modi Set To Launch Over 30 Projects In Varanasi During His Visit

Politics

A 63-feet statue of  Pancha Loha Statue of Pt Deendayal Upadhyaya will be unveiled at the Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Memorial Centre during the PM's visit

Written By Devarshi mankad | Mumbai | Updated On:
PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting his Parliamentary constituency Varanasi on February 16th. During his visit, the Prime Minister will inaugurate, release, and participate in multiple projects.

READ: India, Portugal Ink Seven Pacts After Modi-Sousa Talks

PM's big Varanasi visit

PM Modi will participate in the Closing Ceremony of the Centenary Celebrations of Shri Jagadguru Vishwaradhya Gurukul. He will also release the translated version of the Granth in 19 languages and finally a mobile application of the Granth. A 63-feet statue of  Pancha Loha Statue of Pt Deendayal Upadhyaya will be unveiled at the Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Memorial Centre, which the PM is set to dedicate to the nation.

The Prime Minister will also inaugurate over 30 other projects in Varanasi, which will include a 430-bed super speciality Government hospital at Kashi Hindu Vishwavidyalaya (BHU) and a 74-bed psychiatry hospital at BHU.

READ: Delhi BJP MPs And PM Modi Invited For Kejriwal's 'Delhi-specific' Swearing-in Ceremony

The Prime Minister will also flag-off a Maha Kaal Express through video link. The train will connect the 3 Jyotirling Pilgrim Centres – Varanasi, Ujjain, and Omkareshwar, which will be the first overnight journey private train in the country. 

READ: PM Modi Sends Letter To Rickshaw Puller Who Invited Him For Daughter’s Marriage

A 'Kashi Ek Roop Anek' exhibition at Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Hastakala Sankul will also be inaugurated by the Prime Minister, where will be interacting with artists from different nations. The exhibition will showcase products from over 100 artisans from all over the State. The artists will also be imparted skills products for improving the quality and branding of their wares suitable to the larger national and international markets.

READ: Cong Confused? Party Targets PM Modi On Pulwama While Adhir Chowdhury Calls For Restraint

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
REQUEST TO ALL DELHI SCHOOL HEADS
SHAHEEN BAGH: 'WILL MEET AMIT SHAH'
TEJASHWI YADAV SLAMS JDU
SENA WORKERS THRASH OFFICER
MANISH SISODIA ON SPECIAL GUESTS
KAMBALA 'BUFFALO' RACER GETS TRAIL