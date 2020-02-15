PM Modi Set To Launch Over 30 Projects In Varanasi During His Visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting his Parliamentary constituency Varanasi on February 16th. During his visit, the Prime Minister will inaugurate, release, and participate in multiple projects.

READ: India, Portugal Ink Seven Pacts After Modi-Sousa Talks

PM's big Varanasi visit

PM @narendramodi would be visiting Varanasi on the 16th of February 2020. He will take part in a wide range of programmes there.



PM will participate in the Closing Ceremony of the Centenary Celebrations of Shri Jagadguru Vishwaradhya Gurukul. — PMO India (@PMOIndia) February 15, 2020

PM Modi will participate in the Closing Ceremony of the Centenary Celebrations of Shri Jagadguru Vishwaradhya Gurukul. He will also release the translated version of the Granth in 19 languages and finally a mobile application of the Granth. A 63-feet statue of Pancha Loha Statue of Pt Deendayal Upadhyaya will be unveiled at the Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Memorial Centre, which the PM is set to dedicate to the nation.

The Prime Minister will also inaugurate over 30 other projects in Varanasi, which will include a 430-bed super speciality Government hospital at Kashi Hindu Vishwavidyalaya (BHU) and a 74-bed psychiatry hospital at BHU.

READ: Delhi BJP MPs And PM Modi Invited For Kejriwal's 'Delhi-specific' Swearing-in Ceremony

PM @NarendraModi ji will travel to Varanasi on 16th February 2020, where he will flag off the Kashi Mahakal Express & dedicate various developmental projects to the nation.https://t.co/6D3kf6NrvB pic.twitter.com/cI5xzNQTj1 — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) February 14, 2020

The Prime Minister will also flag-off a Maha Kaal Express through video link. The train will connect the 3 Jyotirling Pilgrim Centres – Varanasi, Ujjain, and Omkareshwar, which will be the first overnight journey private train in the country.

READ: PM Modi Sends Letter To Rickshaw Puller Who Invited Him For Daughter’s Marriage

A 'Kashi Ek Roop Anek' exhibition at Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Hastakala Sankul will also be inaugurated by the Prime Minister, where will be interacting with artists from different nations. The exhibition will showcase products from over 100 artisans from all over the State. The artists will also be imparted skills products for improving the quality and branding of their wares suitable to the larger national and international markets.

READ: Cong Confused? Party Targets PM Modi On Pulwama While Adhir Chowdhury Calls For Restraint