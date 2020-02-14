Cong Confused? Party Targets PM Modi On Pulwama While Adhir Chowdhury Calls For Restraint

Congress seemingly has a divided stance over the Pulwama attack with several leaders such as Rahul Gandhi, Digvijaya Singh, Sanjay Nirupam and Jaiveer Shergill attacking the Modi government on the attack while Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury from the same party calling for restraint. Taking to Twitter to pay his tributes to the Pulwama martyrs on the first anniversary of the heinous attack, Chowdhury stated that the attack is still "haunting us" while adding that "more punishments should be inflicted on the enemies" who orchestrated the attack.

The horror of #PulwamaAttack is still haunting us, more and more punishments need to be inflicted upon the enemies, pay my salutation to the Martyrs of Pulwama. Let us pledge not to play the politics on Pulwama. — Adhir Chowdhury (@adhirrcinc) February 14, 2020

Congress leaders target Modi government

Earlier on Friday, several of the Congress leaders targetted the central government holding them responsible for the Pulwama attack on the CRPF convoy. Despite the Pakistan based Jaish-e-Mohammed claiming responsibility of the attack, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi questioned 'who benefitted the most?' in a bid to attack the Modi government.

Today as we remember our 40 CRPF martyrs in the #PulwamaAttack , let us ask:



1. Who benefitted the most from the attack?



2. What is the outcome of the inquiry into the attack?



3. Who in the BJP Govt has yet been held accountable for the security lapses that allowed the attack? pic.twitter.com/KZLbdOkLK5 — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) February 14, 2020

Another Congress leader Digvijaya Singh backed Rahul Gandhi's shocking remarks over the attack and blamed the "government's inability to prevent the attack", despite having knowledge about it. He also alleged that the Centre has not provided any compensation to the bereaved families of the martyred soldiers.

Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam called for an inquiry on the matter. It may be noted that a NIA probe is underway on the dastardly attack. He questioned the government whether it was an intelligence failure or negligence to anticipate and stop such an attack. Whereas Congress' Jaiveer Shergill has said, "The BJP only knows how to use the sacrifices of soldiers. BJP has a use and throw policy. The families of the martyrs are asking for help, but this did not affect the dumb deaf government".

The cowardly Pulwama Attack

On February 14, 2019, a convoy of vehicles carrying security personnel on the Jammu Srinagar National Highway was attacked by a vehicle-borne suicide bomber at Lethpora (near Awantipora) in the Pulwama district, Jammu and Kashmir, India. The attack resulted in the martyrdom of 40 CRPF personnel. The responsibility for the attack was claimed by the Pakistan-based terrorist group Jaish-e-Mohammed. The main conspirators of the module have since then been terminated by the Army.

