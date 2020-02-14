PM Modi Sends Letter To Rickshaw Puller Who Invited Him For Daughter’s Marriage

Prime Minister Narendra Modi sent a letter to a rickshaw puller in Varanasi, his Lok Sabha constituency, after receiving an invite for his daughter's wedding. Mangal Kevat, a resident of Domri village adopted by the Prime Minister, had invited Modi on his daughter’s wedding following the suggestion from one of his friends. He sent the invite to Varanasi as well as Delhi office but did not expect a response.

Incidentally, the letter reached the Kevat family on the day of the marriage ceremony. Kevat and his family were overjoyed after receiving the letter and showed it to all the guests present at the wedding. In the letter, the Prime Minister sent his blessings and best wishes to the bride and her family.

Kevat, a staunch devotee of Ganga River, has been enrolled as a party member of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). He often donates some part of his earnings to offer prayers for the river and has been actively participating in Prime Minister Modi’s flagship Swachh Bharat campaign.

PM Modi to visit Varanasi

Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to visit Varanasi on February 16 to unveil the 63 feet Pancha Loha Statue of Pt Deendayal Upadhyaya and dedicate Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Memorial Centre to the nation. Upadhyaya’s statue will be the largest statue of the leader in the country which was built by over 200 artisans, working day and night for one year.

Later, PM Modi will dedicate over 30 projects to the nation which include a 430-bed super speciality Government hospital and a 74-bed psychiatry hospital at Banaras Hindu University (BHU). He will also flag off the IRCTC’s Maha Kaal Express through video link which will connect the 3 Jyotirling Pilgrim Centres – Varanasi, Ujjain and Omkareshwar. Apart from these events, he will inaugurate the two-day 'Kashi Ek Roop Anek' exhibition at Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Hastakala Sankul.

