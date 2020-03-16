PM Modi Shares Simple Steps To Fight Coronavirus, Lauds Citizens On Social Media

Amidst the soaring number of Coronavirus cases in India that have reached 110, PM Modi took to his social media posting a video message sharing simple steps we can take to prevent the novel disease. With a hashtag of 'India Fights Corona', PM Modi also lauded several citizens on Twitter who had shared their experiences of tackling the epidemic. "Be it the Centre or any state or local government body, all of them are prepared to deal with the situation. Being vigilant is important," said PM Modi.

"We just have to be safe, and be aware of what these safety measures are. The first step is to avoid gathering, next is to wash our hands continuously and thoroughly, we also have to be aware of our habit of touching our faces, our eyes, nose or mouth," said PM Modi.

PM Modi also stated that anyone who felt that he was suffering from basic symptoms like cold or cough or was suspicious of coming in contact with a person who possesses these symptoms should try to get a check-up done as soon as possible. "If you have any suspicion, then the first thing to do is cover your mouth with a mask, and then get a check-up," he said.

PM Modi also urged people to not listen to any rumors and stray away from them. "Do not become a doctor yourself, listen to experts and doctors and practice namaste as much as you can," he added.

PM Modi lauds citizens

Many people are highlighting different aspects of how India is combating COVID-19.



This is certainly boosting the morale of all those doctors, nurses, municipal workers, airport staff and all other remarkable people at the forefront of fighting COVID-19. #IndiaFightsCorona — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 16, 2020

A wise call.



Avoiding non-essential travel and minimising social outings are welcome steps. #IndiaFightsCorona https://t.co/0pRrbmfXXm — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 16, 2020

At all levels, various authorities are working in sync to ensure COVID-19 does not spread.



No stone is being left unturned to ensure people are healthy. #IndiaFightsCorona https://t.co/6QqZDCeqiZ — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 16, 2020

