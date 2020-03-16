The Debate
PM Modi Shares Simple Steps To Fight Coronavirus, Lauds Citizens On Social Media

Politics

Amidst the soaring number of Coronavirus cases, PM Modi took to his social media posting a video message sharing steps we can take to prevent the novel disease.

PM Modi

Amidst the soaring number of Coronavirus cases in India that have reached 110, PM Modi took to his social media posting a video message sharing simple steps we can take to prevent the novel disease. With a hashtag of 'India Fights Corona', PM Modi also lauded several citizens on Twitter who had shared their experiences of tackling the epidemic. "Be it the Centre or any state or local government body, all of them are prepared to deal with the situation. Being vigilant is important," said PM Modi. 

France Says Coronavirus Outbreak Is 'deteriorating Very Fast'

"We just have to be safe, and be aware of what these safety measures are. The first step is to avoid gathering, next is to wash our hands continuously and thoroughly, we also have to be aware of our habit of touching our faces, our eyes, nose or mouth," said PM Modi. 

PM Modi also stated that anyone who felt that he was suffering from basic symptoms like cold or cough or was suspicious of coming in contact with a person who possesses these symptoms should try to get a check-up done as soon as possible. "If you have any suspicion, then the first thing to do is cover your mouth with a mask, and then get a check-up," he said. 

PM Modi also urged people to not listen to any rumors and stray away from them. "Do not become a doctor yourself, listen to experts and doctors and practice namaste as much as you can," he added. 

PM Modi lauds citizens

Delhi CM Kejriwal Reviews Measures Against Coronavirus Spread Via Video Conference

Website To Monitor Coronavirus Self-quarantine Cases Developed In Pune; Cases Reach 112

