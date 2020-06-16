PM Modi Stresses On Need To Boost Health Infrastructure, Increase Economic Activity

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday asserted that there is a need to boost health infrastructure with an emphasis on testing and tracing of Coronavirus cases while also resuming economic activities. He made the remarks at the sixth interaction with Chief Ministers to discuss the situation emerging post-Unlock 1.0 and plan ahead for tackling the COVID-19 pandemic.

"On the one hand, health infrastructure will need to be boosted with emphasis on testing and tracing, economic activity will also need to be increased. The decisions need to be taken keeping in view both current needs and future requirements," the Prime Minister was quoted saying in a government release.

PM Modi said that health experts world over are praising the discipline shown by Indians, adding that the COVID-19 recovery rate in the country is now over 50% and noted that India is amongst the nations with the least deaths due to coronavirus.

Prime Minister mentioned that a big lesson is that if we remain disciplined and follow all rules, coronavirus will cause the least damage.

He emphasized on the importance of usage of mask/ face cover, without which no one should venture out. He also talked about following the mantra of 'do gaz doori', washing hands with soap and using sanitizer. He forewarned that any laxity in the discipline will weaken our fight against the virus.

READ | Fight Against COVID-19 Fine Example Of Cooperative Federalism: PM Modi

Green shoots in the economy

The Prime Minister noted that with the efforts of the past few weeks, green shoots in the economy are visible, including a rise in power consumption which was earlier falling, fertilizer sale in May this year seeing a significant increase, a healthy increase in Kharif sowing in comparison to last year, production of two-wheelers increasing, digital payment in retail reaching pre lockdown level, increase in toll collection in May and bouncing back of exports.

READ | PM Modi Highlights India's Progress In COVID Battle In Interaction With State & UT CMs

Benefits of Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan

PM Modi said there is the significant importance of agriculture, horticulture, fisheries, and MSMEs in the participating States, provisions for which have been made under 'Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyaan'. Talking about the provisions to provide timely credit to MSMEs, he said that if quick disbursal of credit to industries is ensured through Bankers Committees, these industries will be able to start working quickly while also ensuring the provision of employment opportunities.

"Smaller factories require guidance and hand-holding. Specific Economic Activity Points in the states should work 24 hours a day and loading and unloading should be quickened to give further boost to economic activity," he said.

READ | China Unilaterally Attempted To Change Status Quo: MEA On 'violent' LAC Standoff

Tuesday's interaction was the first part of the two-day interaction and witnessed participation of States and UTs including Punjab, Assam, Kerala, Uttarakhand, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Tripura, Himachal Pradesh, Chandigarh, Goa, Manipur, Nagaland, Ladakh, Puducherry, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Dadra Nagar Haveli & Daman Diu, Sikkim and Lakshadweep.

READ | PM Modi To Hold COVID Review Meeting With State CMs As India Completes Week 1 Of Unlock 1