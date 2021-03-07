PM Modi Takes Dig At Mamata Banerjee, Says 'Didi's Remote Is Now In Someone Else’s Hand'

As PM Narendra Modi addressed a mega rally at the Brigade Parade Ground in Kolkata on March 7, he took a sarcastic dig at Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and said that “didi has no control over herself”. PM Modi acknowledged that he has known Banerjee for many years, however, he added that she is not the sister who raised her voice against the oppression of the left front. PM Modi also said that CM Banerjee is speaking someone else’s language and her “remote is now in someone else’s hand”.

During the same rally, PM Modi said that West Bengal relied on her for ushering in a change, however, she broke the trust and insulted the people of the state. The BJP leader slammed Banerjee over the deteriorating law & order situation in Bengal, corruption and the state government’s “inability” to provide relied schemes for the poor. In his address at the Brigade Parade Ground which was swarmed by a huge crowd, PM Modi took a jibe at CM Mamata Banerjee's scooter ride in Kolkata to protest against the rising fuel prices.

BJP's DNA has a Bengal formula: PM Modi

Moreover, the Prime Minister also countered Mamata Banerjee's infamous 'outsider' jibe against the BJP, stressing that Bengali thinking was at the root of the BJP's establishment. "The BJP is the party whose founding inspiration is Dr. Shyama Prasad Mukherjee, the great son of Bengal. BJP is the party whose ideas have the scent of Bengal. The BJP is the party whose customs have a Bengal tradition," he said.

Meanwhile, it is worth noting that elections are scheduled to be held in 8 phases in West Bengal starting from March 27 with the final round of voting taking place on April 29. The counting of votes in the state will take place on May 2. BJP Central Election Committee on Saturday announced its candidates for the first two phases i.e - 57 candidates. Tho top names fielded include ex-TMC heavyweight Suvendu Adhikari, former cricketer Ashoke Dinda and former IPS officer Bharati Ghosh. While Adhikari has publically expressed his wish, BJP has officially confirmed it today.

