PM Modi Thanks US President Trump & First Lady Melania, Calls Their Visit "path-breaking"

After the visit of United States President Donald Trump to India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that he is glad that both Trump and the first lady Melania Trump saw different aspects of Indian culture and hospitality. He called their visit "path-breaking." Taking to Twitter on Tuesday, PM Modi has extended his regard to the US president. He expressed his hope that India-US ties will strengthen and benefit people of the country and the world.

I am delighted that @POTUS @realDonaldTrump and @FLOTUS @MELANIATRUMP saw different aspects of Indian culture and hospitality.



The people of India welcomed them with immense warmth. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 25, 2020

Thank you @POTUS @realDonaldTrump and @FLOTUS @MELANIATRUMP for coming to India. This visit has been a path-breaking one. We have covered great ground as far as strengthening bilateral relations are concerned. India-USA friendship benefits the people of our nations and the world. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 25, 2020

'We had a tremendous two days, as beautiful as I ever had in my life': US President Trump

Earlier, as the US President Donald Trump's two-day trip to India concluded with an elaborate dinner banquet at the Rashtrapati Bhavan hosted by President Ram Nath Kovind, he said that he had 'tremendous two days'. The dinner banquet saw in attendance PM Modi, President Trump along with First lady Melania Trump, Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner. Many Indian Union Ministers were present at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

"We had such a tremendous two days and I am not even including the 18 hours that we flew, which was not even that bad because I was coming to a place I like so much. I've been to India before, not as President but I've been here and I hope to be back again many times," said Trump. "I feel so comfortable here. I was given a speech to read, I refused it. The First Lady feels the same. This trip was a visit we very much look forward to," added Trump.

PM Modi a 'strong' man, capable of dealing with 'terrorism', says US President Trump