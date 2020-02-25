The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

PM Modi Thanks US President Trump & First Lady Melania, Calls Their Visit "path-breaking"

Politics

After the visit of US President Trump to India, PM Narendra Modi has called the visit of Trump and the first lady Melania as "path breaking" & has thanked them

Written By Navashree Nandini | Mumbai | Updated On:
Modi

After the visit of United States President Donald Trump to India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that he is glad that both Trump and the first lady Melania Trump saw different aspects of Indian culture and hospitality. He called their visit "path-breaking." Taking to Twitter on Tuesday, PM Modi has extended his regard to the US president. He expressed his hope that India-US ties will strengthen and benefit people of the country and the world.

'We had a tremendous two days, as beautiful as I ever had in my life': US President Trump

Earlier, as the US President Donald Trump's two-day trip to India concluded with an elaborate dinner banquet at the Rashtrapati Bhavan hosted by President Ram Nath Kovind, he said that he had 'tremendous two days'. The dinner banquet saw in attendance PM Modi, President Trump along with First lady Melania Trump, Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner. Many Indian Union Ministers were present at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. 

"We had such a tremendous two days and I am not even including the 18 hours that we flew, which was not even that bad because I was coming to a place I like so much. I've been to India before, not as President but I've been here and I hope to be back again many times," said Trump. "I feel so comfortable here. I was given a speech to read, I refused it. The First Lady feels the same. This trip was a visit we very much look forward to," added Trump.

PM Modi a 'strong' man, capable of dealing with 'terrorism', says US President Trump

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
TRUMP & MUKESH AMBANI INTERACT
DELHI: CBSE BOARD EXAMS POSTPONED
TRUMP EVADES DIRECT RESPONSE ON CAA
AFFIDAVIT IN SC ON DELHI VIOLENCE
MALANG BOX OFFICE COLLECTIONS
RAHMAN, KHANNA ATTEND PREZ'S DINNER