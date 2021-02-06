PM Modi To Visit West Bengal On February 7 To Inaugurate Key Development Projects

In a big development push in West Bengal, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday announced that he would visit the state tomorrow to lay the foundation stone of key infrastructure projects in Haldia. Taking to Twitter, PM Modi stated that during his visit, he will dedicate to the nation the LPG import terminal built by BPCL. He will also inaugurate the 348 km Dobhi – Durgapur Natural Gas Pipeline section and is expected to lay the foundation stone of the second Catalytic-Isodewaxing unit of Haldia Refinery of Indian Oil Corporation.

Tomorrow evening, I would be in Haldia, West Bengal. At a programme there, will dedicate to the nation the the LPG import terminal built by BPCL. Will also dedicate to the nation Dobhi–Durgapur Natural Gas Pipeline section of the Pradhan Mantri Urja Ganga project.

The foundation stone of the second Catalytic-Isodewaxing unit of Haldia Refinery will be laid. A Four-Lane ROB-cum-Flyover at Ranichak, Haldia on NH 41 would also be inaugurated.

Ahead of his visit to Bengal, PM Modi will be in Assam where he would launch the ‘Asom Mala’ programme in Dhekiajuli. Foundation stones for medical colleges and hospitals in Biswanath and Charaideo will be laid, according to the PM's Office. Prime Minister Modi's visit to both West Bengal and Assam comes ahead of the highly-anticipated assembly elections in the two states.

PM's visit ahead of poll-season

Bengal has seen rigorous campaigning by the saffron party which has gone all guns blazing, dispatching its top brass to the state to hold massive rallies and addresses. The BJP made major inroads in the State in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections winning 18 seats out of 42 and establishing itself as the major opposition force in the state. It is looking to repeat its unexpectedly stellar performance in the 2021 polls, hoping to secure a majority of over 200+ seats.

For Assam, ruling Bharatiya Janata Party has kickstarted its election process with the formation of a 16-member State Election Committee - including CM Sarbananda Sonowal, Himanta Biswa Sarma and state chief Ranjeet Kumar Das. What remains as a key lookout point in the Assam polls, is the three-headed issue of the CAA-NRC-NPR. This could be a major contention point for the BJP whose NRC drive resulted in the exclusion of nearly 19 lakh people in Assam.

The West Bengal Assembly with 294 seats will go to the polls in April-May 2021, while Assam is expected to go to polls in mid-2021.

