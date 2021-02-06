'71,000 Teachers Recruited In Last 5 Years', Says BJP's Himanta Biswa Sarma Ahead Of Polls

Ahead of the state Assembly polls, BJP-led government in Assam on Friday handed out appointment letters to 29,710 teachers. Assam Education Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that as many as 71,000 teachers have been recruited in the last 5 years. Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal also attended the event.

"Today (Friday) we have recruited almost 30,000 teachers. We have almost filled up the vacancies that existed in the education department. We have recruited 71,000 teachers in the last five years," said Sarma at an event in Guwahati, reported ANI.

The Assam Education minister announced on Twitter that it is the largest recruitment drive. Also, a matter of great pride as the state government handed appointment letters to 29701 teachers and non-teaching staff.

Largest Recruitment Drive! Distribution of appointment letters to 29701 teachers , at Sarusajai stadium.Largest Recruitment Drive! Distribution of appointment letters to 29701 teachers , at Sarusajai stadium. https://t.co/3FFtqaVZJj — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) February 5, 2021

READ | Assam: Massive Crowds Swarm BJP's Cycle Rally, Himanta Biswa Sarma Expresses Gratitude

He stated that the provincialisation of services of 9895 elementary, 4996 secondary, 1593 higher education teachers will provide great impetus to the education delivery.

... Provincialisation of services of 9895 elementary, 4996 secondary, 1593 higher education teachers will provide great impetus to our education delivery and so will the filling up of 13217 regular vacancies under elementary / secondary Dept & SSA. Congratulations.



Ends pic.twitter.com/IkuiCh3rjP — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) February 5, 2021

READ | Assam: Himanta Biswa Sarma's Cycle Rally In Sonitpur Gets Thronged By Massive Crowds

Himanta Biswa Sarma's Cycle Rally

Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday took part in a bicycle rally in the Sonitpur district of Assam. The 16 km rally which witnessed a massive participation of BJP workers including Lok Sabha MP Pallab Lochan Das and the local people commenced from Bihaguri and ended at Puthimari playground, Barchalla.

আদৰৰ জনতালৈ কৃতজ্ঞতা জ্ঞাপন কৰিলোঁ 🙏



Gratitude to all for pouring so much of love and affection during the cycle rally from #Bihaguri to #Puthimari Play Ground at #Barchalla, #Sonitpur today.



Sharing a video from the rally 👇🚴‍♀️@BJP4Assam @BJP4India#HBSBikeRally pic.twitter.com/ZpaJBoOLQM — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) February 4, 2021

BJP's Assam Push

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Assam has kickstarted its election process for the upcoming Assembly polls with the formation of a 16-member State Election Committee - including CM Sarbananda Sonowal, Himanta Biswa Sarma and state chief Ranjeet Kumar Das. With Amit Shah kicking off the campaign at Kamrup, BJP eyes to retain the state. Assam witnessed massive protests against the CAA-NRC-NPR, as Assamese people fear a massive inrush of migrants which will threaten their indigenous culture - violating the Assam accords. The BJP is yet to convince the state subjects of the merits of CAA, after the disastrous NRC drive which resulted in the exclusion of 19 lakh citizens.

READ | Tripura Police Uses Water Cannons And Tear Gas On Sacked Teachers; Section 144 Imposed

READ | Bear Grylls Discloses His 'promise' To NSG Commandos While Filming Episode With PM Modi

(With ANI Inputs)