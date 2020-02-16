PM Modi Unveils Statue Of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya In Varanasi

On Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the 63-feet tall statue of former Bharatiya Jana Sangh leader Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya in Varanasi. PM Modi, who is on a visit to Varanasi, inaugurated the statue as well as the Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Memorial Centre. The Memorial Centre of Pandit Deendayal has the engravings based on various stages of his life and times.

The 'Pancha Loha' statue as it is called stands as the tallest statue of the leader in the country. Over 200 artisans have worked on its construction for almost a year in order to complete the structure. It is also stated that about 30 Odisha craftsmen and artists have worked on the project during the last year.

"This memorial (of Deendayal Upadhyaya) which has been built here and this grand statue which has been installed will continue to inspire generations to come, the ethics and thoughts of Deen Dayal Ji will inspire," said PM Modi while inaugurating the statue.

Developmental projects to be flagged-off

PM Modi will also inaugurate over 30 other projects in Varanasi, which will include a 430-bed super speciality Government hospital at Kashi Hindu Vishwavidyalaya (BHU) and a 74-bed psychiatry hospital at BHU. He will also flag-off a Maha Kaal Express through video link. The train will connect the three Jyotirling Pilgrim Centres – Varanasi, Ujjain, and Omkareshwar, which will be the first overnight journey private train in the country.

(With Agency Inputs)