'Policement Should Be Tried For Abetment Of Murder': Milind Deora On Palghar Mob Lynching

Senior Congress leader and former Union Minister Milind Deora on Monday reacting to the horrific case of mob lynching in Maharashtra's Palghar has demanded that policemen who were present at the scene and "turned a blind eye" should be tried for abetment to murder. He said that the high-level inquiry announced by Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh must take cognisance of the videos.

State Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said a high-level inquiry has been ordered into the incident. He warned against giving any communal colour to the incident, as two of the three deceased were believed to be seers.

"Police have detained 101 people involved in the killing of three Surat bound people in Palghar. I have also ordered a high-level inquiry into this killings," he said. Deshmukh said police are keeping a close eye on those who wanted to use the incident to create a rift in society.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has said stern action will be taken against those involved in the lynching of three men in Palghar district. "The Palghar incident has been acted upon. The police have arrested all those accused who attacked the 2 sadhus, 1 driver and the police personnel, on the day of the crime itself," Thackeray tweeted late Sunday night.

"Nobody guilty in this heinous crime and shameful act will be spared and they will be brought to justice in the strongest way possible," he added.

According to PTI, the incident occurred on April 16 night when three men from Kandivali in Mumbai were headed towards Surat in a car to attend a funeral. Their vehicle was stopped near a village in Palghar district. The trio was dragged out of their car and beaten to death with sticks by a mob on suspicion that they were thieves.

The deceased were identified as Chikne Maharaj Kalpavrukshagiri (70), Sushilgiri Maharaj (35), and their car driver Nilesh Telgade (30).

