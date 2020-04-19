Spain: Taxi Driver Applauded By Health Workers For Giving Free Rides To People Amid Crisis

Amid the ongoing fight against the deadly coronavirus pandemic, a taxi driver in Spain was recently applauded by the doctors for giving free rides to vulnerable people who need to go to the hospital to get treated. A video, which is now being shared on various social media platforms, shows the driver entering the hospital while the healthcare workers cheer and clap for him and his selfless act. The clip has also sparked appreciative comments from people across the internet.

The video was shared by a taxi association with a caption that read, “It is a surprise that we have given a taxi driver who takes patients without charge to the hospital. We have given him an envelope with money and a dedication. We have called him to say that he had to make a transfer and it has been very exciting. He did not stop to cry. Thanks to him and them”.

In the video, one can see the taxi driver entering the hospital and the moment he steps inside the hall, nurses and doctors start clapping for him. The driver also seems to be surprised and he did not expect that the healthcare workers to cheer for him. As per reports, the driver was called in the pretext of picking up a patient. He was also handed an envelope filled with money in a bid to thank him for his selfless deed.

‘The essentials’

Several internet users also applauded the driver. One user wrote, “When the crisis is finished there are only two types of people. The good and the bad. For colleagues like him, I am proud to be a taxi driver, son of a taxi driver and father of a taxi driver. Come on, comrades!”. Another user added, “What a cool guy. And what a team from the largest hospital! These are the people who support the country. The essentials”. “He should be applauded. Imagine if we all did an act of kindness, even if only once a week. Then our world would be a much better place. Nice to see in these trying times,” added another.

