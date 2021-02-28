Pooja Chavan Suicide Case: Sena Min Sanjay Rathod Submits Resignation To Maharashtra CM

Amid rising demand for action against Maharashtra Forest Minister Sanjay Rathod, the Shiv Sena minister submitted his resignation to CM Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday. report sources. Rathod has been under the scanner for the suicide case of a 23-year-old Pune resident Pooja Chavan. BJP alleged that Rathod had called up Chavan multiple times prior to her death, but was not even being probed by the Pune police.

Pvt hospitals should be involved in vaccination, says Sena MP

Shiv Sena minister resigns

Earlier on Saturday, Sena MP Sanjay Raut assured that CM Thackey will take the 'right decision' at an appropriate time in the case. “He ( CM Thackeray) has not shut his eyes. CM is watching what is happening and he will take the right decision at an appropriate time. The victim’s family will get justice,” said Raut.

Congress & Sena scoff at Tripura CM Biplab Deb's 'BJP govt in Lanka & Nepal' quip

Demanding Rathod's resignation, BJP leader Chitra Wagh alleged that the MVA government was attempting to shield the minister. She alleged that inspite of 45 missed calls received on Chavan's phone from Rathod, not even an FIR was filed against Rathod. Top BJP leaders - Devendra Fadnavis, Chandrakant Patil have staged several protests, demanding justice for Pooja Chavan.

“You would have torn him apart had you not been on the CM’s chair. I heard there is pressure on you to not sack Rathod. Despite substantial proof against him [Rathod], no action has been taken against him. In fact, the police have not even registered a first information report in this case. There are 45 missed calls in Rathod’s name on the victim’s phone," said Wagh.

Doubling down, ex-CM Devendra Fadnavis said, "There is no action against minister Sanjay Rathod yet. Pune police's PI needs to be removed. All BJP members from the Shakti law committee will resign if there is no action against minister Sanjay Rathod." Meanwhile, BJP state chief Chandrakant Patil threatened to not let the Budget session function which begins on Monday.

Amit Shah rekindles BJP-Sena fallout at Maha rally: 'Balasaheb's principles compromised'

Pooja Chavan suicide case

As per reports, 22-year-old Pooja Chavan - a social media influencer - who had come to Pune from Beed to attend an educational course died by suicide on February 7, by jumping from the first floor of her building. She was later reportedly taken to a hospital, but was declared dead on arrival. As no suicide note was found from her, a case of accidental death was lodged at the Wanavdi police station.

Reports state that Chavan's alleged photos with Rathod and 12 audio clips have surfaced online. With rising demands for action against Rathod, the Sena minister refuted all allegations stating that they had no basis in the truth. Moreover, Swarada Bapat, daughter-in-law of Pune’s BJP MP Girish Bapat has filed a complaint against Rathod at Wanavdi police station, seeking an FIR against Rathod in the case on charges of abetment of suicide, as per reports.

Shiv Sena workers ink & assault BJP neta in public; Congress against FM Nirmala in Mumbai