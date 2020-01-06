'What Do They Want JNU To Become?': Post-violence, Giriraj Singh Blames Left, Rahul Gandhi

Violence broke out at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Sunday night as masked men armed with sticks attacked students and teachers and damaged property on the campus, prompting the administration to call in the police. Reacting to the incident, Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Monday accused the left party students of defaming the Jawaharlal Nehru University and has said that they have turned the university into a centre of hooliganism.

'Left students defaming JNU'

"The way the left party workers have created a ruckus in JNU campus and have beaten up student, I don't know what they want JNU to become in this country. Left students are defaming Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), they have turned the University into a centre of hooliganism", Singh told news agency ANI. The Union Minister questioned how the attackers reached the campus in the night. He also said that Rahul Gandhi and other leaders go to JNU for their politics.

Union Minister Smriti Irani also urged that the universities should not be converted into political centres while asserting that investigation will reveal more details of the incident. "Investigation has begun, so will not be right to speak on it now, but Universities should not be turned into hubs of politics, neither should students be used as political pawns."

FIR filed under relevant sections

On Sunday evening, more than 30 students, including JNUSU President Aishe Ghosh, were injured and taken to the AIIMS Trauma Centre after a masked mob entered JNU and attacked them and professors with sticks and rods. Screenshots from social media posts that went viral and the CCTV footage is being used to identify the masked goons who wreaked havoc across Delhi's JNU late last night, Delhi Police said on Monday. Delhi Police have also said the case has been handed over to the Crime Branch but no arrests have been made till now. The FIR has been filed under sections of the charges relating to rioting and damage of public property.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday talked to Delhi's Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal and requested him to call representatives from JNU for discussions, officials said. The telephonic conversation between the Home Minister and the L-G came a day after masked men indulged in violence on the JNU campus. "The Home Minister spoke to the L-G and requested him to initiate discussions with representatives from JNU," an official said.

