Poster War Continues: Ruling JDU Puts Up Another Poster Attacking Lalu-Tejaswi's RJD

Stepping up the attack in the long-running poster war in Bihar between the Lalu Prasad Yadav-led RJD and the Chief Minister Nitish Kumar-led JDU, the later has come up with a new poster against the opposition parties accusing it of practising corruption while in power in the past.

The latest poster by JDU has a photograph of Tejaswi Yadav, son of Lalu Yadav sitting on a throne with bubbles around him of fake promises to the people and Lalu Yadav in the background. It says in Hindi, "Bhrashtachar ke Janmadaata, Ghotalo ki Nishani, Sampatti Batorne ki Ankahi Kahani" which roughly translates to "Father of corruption, a sign of numerous scams, an untold story of wealth collection".

Speaking on the poster war, JDU leader Niraj Kumar said, "They do not have knowledge about anything.. they do not know the spelling of marketing...They did corruption in the name of social service...Congress also wants to work on the same lines...Even during the Congress regime, corruption had increased in the state".

"Bihar people asking what they have done in 15 years. Women are not safe. Alcohol has not been banned completely. Unemployment is on the rise. No factories have been set up. No mills have been set up," said Shiv Chandra Ram of RJD in response to criticism by the JDU.

Series of posters

Joining the poster war, even Congress had also put up posters against the ruling JDU hitting out at Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. The poster had several issues listed with a question mark, asking the CM about the alleged unfulfilled promises.

Earlier, RJD had also put up posters against JDU accusing them of "drowning Bihar" with their faulty governance. The poster in Patna had shown caricatures of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi sitting on a chair tied with a rope with one end of the rope in Sushil Modi's hand. It shows the map of Bihar drowning in the water below their feet.

Lalu's 'Corruption Mail'

Also, the JDU had come up with a poster of Lalu Prasad Yadav and Tejashwi Yadav running a train called "Corruption Mail", with pictures of Lalu and Tejashwi in the background. Each coach of the train depicted the corruption scams in which Lalu and Tejashwi were caught. With the Bihar Assembly Elections slated to be held in October 2020, the poster war between JDU and RJD continues to intensify.

(With ANI inputs)

