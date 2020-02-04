Poster War Intensifies: RJD Calls JDU-BJP 'Bihar Ke Hathyare'; Hurls 'love For Chair' Jibe

In a follow up of the long-running poster war between the RJD and the JDU in Bihar, the RJD has come up with a new poster against the Nitish Kumar led JDU-alliance accusing them of "drowning Bihar" in their faulty governance. The poster in Patna shows caricatures of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi sitting on a chair tied with a rope with one end of the rope in Sushil Modi's hand. It shows the map of Bihar drowning in the water below their feet.

It's accompanied with a six-line poem titled 'kursi ke pyare, Bihar ke hatyare' (interested in only power, they are the killers of Bihar). "Lut raha hai Bihari aur lut raha hai Bihar. Kursi kursi khel rahi khiladi sarkaar. Kiya shoshan, uthpeedhan atyachaar, diya berozgaari aur brashtachaar. Chori se aayi chor sarkaar. Le doobi poora Bihar."



The poem accuses the JDU of "looting" the people of Bihar in their "game" of power. It accuses the Nitish Kumar-led government of exploiting the people and gifting Bihar corruption and unemployment. Earlier RJD had alleged Nitish Kumar and Sushil Modi of being involved in the Srijan scam and other corruption cases. The poster war between the two parties was initiated by JD(U) when they had put up pictures of a "vulture" depicting the RJD rule and pictures of Dove depicting the JD(U) rule.

Lalu's 'Corruption Mail'

Recently the JDU had come up with a poster of Lalu Prasad Yadav and Tejashwi Yadav running a train called "Corruption Mail", with pictures of Lalu and Tejashwi in the background. Each coach of the train depicted the corruption scams in which Lalu and Tejashwi were caught. With the Bihar Assembly Elections slated to be held in October 2020, the poster war between JD(U) and RJD continues to intensify.

