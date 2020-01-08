Deepika Padukone Opens Up On #BoycottChhapaak, Relates It To Padmaavat Controversy

A new trend has recently surfaced on the internet and has garnered some mix reviews from the netizens. People were seen asking why there is silence from the side of actors on the on-going talk related to the new bills that the government is all set to pass, and the violence that it has led to.

Recently, when Deepika Padukone was in Delhi, in order to promote her upcoming film Chhapaak, which is based on a social issue, she visited the university to support the protest by the student of JNU. This has given rise to the new trend #BoycottChhapaak. Read on to know more about the whole story, and what Deepika had to say about it.

Deepika says she expressed her opinions during Padmaavat too

After Deepika Padukone was seen at the JNU, supporting the students in their protest, she received praise from her fans, but she was also demeaned for her actions, and some netizens are sharing the #BoycottChhapaak all over the internet.

Talking to a leading news portal, the actor said that she is very angry that no action has been taken at such brutal violence. She added that what she wanted to say is that two years ago when Padmaavat was released, she expressed her opinions about the Boycott Padmavat too.

Deepika further said that the things that she is seeing today pains her, and she hopes that it does not become the new ‘normal,’. She said that she fears, and that she is sad. She further added that this is not the foundation of our country.

While some fans are supporting the actor for her actions, there are others who are totally against this and feel that it is a way of getting more publicity.

