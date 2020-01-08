Deepika Padukone's Chhapaak: Director Claims Writer Seeking Publicity, Obstructing Release

Chhapaak director Meghna Gulzar responded to a copyright violation suit filed by writer Rakesh Bharti with regards to the Deepika Padukone-starrer. The Raazi filmmaker stated that copyright could not be claimed on true events and incidents in her affidavit she filed in the Bombay High Court.

Rakesh Bharti had claimed that he had initially penned the story on the life story of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal, who Deepika is playing in the movie. In his suit alleging copyright violation, Bharti had sought credit as one of the writers of the film in his suit.

As per a report on PTI, Meghna Gulzar, in her affidavit, termed the lawsuit as “wholly misconceived, frivolous, legally untenable and unmeritorious”.

The director also claimed that the suit failed to make a case of copyright infringement, claiming that information available in public domain does not come under the purview of the Copyright Act.

“In the present case, the plaintiff (Bharti) has sought protection of an idea of a film based on the story of an acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal,” the affidavit stated.

The director claimed the writer had ulterior motive and only planned to obstruct the release.

The affidavit also stated, “The plaintiff’s intention is to only wrongfully and dishonestly gain publicity and pressurize Meghna Gulzar. The plaintiff wants to tarnish the reputation of Meghna Gulzar and extract money,”

The suit was heard by Justice S C Gupte, who posted the matter for hearing on Wednesday. Bharti had sought an interim stay on the release, scheduled for this Friday. In his suit, Bharti had claimed that he had penned the script, tentatively titled Black Day then, which he registered with the Indian Motion Pictures Producers’ Association (IMPPA) in February 2015.

He claimed that he had approached many leading banners to make a film on it, including Fox Star Studios.

“However, the project could not commence due to unavoidable circumstances. The plaintiff had narrated the idea to Fox Star Studio, which is the production house for ‘Chhapaak’, his suit had claimed.

Chhapaak also stars Vikrant Massey. Deepika is one of the producers of the film. The movie clashes with Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior.

(With inputs from PTI)

