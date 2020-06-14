Prakash Javadekar 'shocked & Sad' To Hear The Talented Actor Sushant Singh Rajput's Demise

Union minister Prakash Javadekar expressed grief over the demise of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput on Sunday. Javadekar said he was shocked and sad to hear about the news of the young and talented actor's death. The Union Minister also conveyed his condolences to the actor's family and friends.

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging from the ceiling in his home in Mumbai's Bandra on Sunday. The Mumbai Police has confirmed the 34-year-old's demise to Republic TV.

READ | Sushant Singh Rajput dead: Ashok Chavan 'disheartened' over death of a 'young talent'

सुशांत सिंह राजपूत के निधन का समाचार सुनकर हैरान और दुखी हूँ ।

वह एक युवा और प्रतिभाशाली अभिनेता थे । उनके परिवार वालों और दोस्तों को मेरी संवेदनाएँ। ॐ शांति । — Prakash Javadekar (@PrakashJavdekar) June 14, 2020

READ | Sushant Singh Rajput dead: Police to speak to actor's doctor; autopsy at Bhabha hospital

Sushant Singh Rajput's career

Sushant Singh Rajput had shot to fame with the TV show Pavitra Rishta on Zee TV, produced by Ekta Kapoor. After earning popularity with his role, he made his debut with Kai Po Che, directed by Abhishek Kapoor, an official adaptation of Chetan Bhagat’s Three Mistakes of My Life.

He then featured in Yash Raj Films’ Shuddh Desi Romance and a small role in the Aamir Khan-Rajkumar Hirani blockbuster PK. Sushant then earned critical acclaim for his portrayal of iconic detective Byomkesh Bakshy. However, his career’s biggest hit came with MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, in the role of the former Indian cricket captain.

The actor also featured in Kedarnath, in the debut of Sara Ali Khan, which was a success. Dangal director Nitesh Tiwari’s Chhichhore in 2019 was among the biggest hits of his career. He was last seen in the Netflix film Drive and was working on Dil Bechara, the adaptation of the Fault in Our Stars.

READ | Rajnath Singh 'pained' over Sushant Singh Rajput's death, recalls acting ability & talent

READ | Sushant Singh Rajput dead: Ashok Chavan 'disheartened' over death of a 'young talent'