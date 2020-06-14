Rajnath Singh 'pained' Over Sushant Singh Rajput's Death, Recalls Acting Ability & Talent

On Sunday, June 14, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that he was shocked at the news about the death of Hindi cinema's young actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Singh mentioned that people were in awe of his acting ability, talent, and skill. Terming his demise as "painful", Singh observed that it was a huge loss for the film industry. He wrote on Twitter, "May God give his kin and admirers strength to bear this sorrow".

हिंदी फ़िल्मों के युवा कलाकार सुशांत सिंह राजपूत की मृत्यु का समाचार स्तब्ध करने वाला है।



उनकी अभिनय क्षमता, प्रतिभा और कौशल के लोग क़ायल था। उनका यूँ चले जाना पीड़ादायक है और यह फ़िल्मजगत के लिए एक बड़ा नुक़सान है।ईश्वर उनके परिवार एवं प्रशंसकों को यह दुःख सहने की शक्ति दे। — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) June 14, 2020

Read: Sushant Singh Rajput Dead: TV Fraternity In Shock; Ekta Kapoor, Niti Taylor Mourn Demise

Earlier, Mumbai Police confirmed to Republic TV that the 34-year-old actor was found hanging from his ceiling at his Bandra residence. While the police teams have reached the spot, no suicide note has been found until now as per sources. Meanwhile, the statement of Rajput's domestic help is being taken and some medical prescriptions have reportedly been recovered. Sources added that an Accidental Death Report (ADR) has been registered. The Police is likely to contact the actor’s doctor and record his statement to know what type of medicines Rajput was taking and what problem was he facing.

Read: Sushant Singh Rajput Dead: Punjab CM Amarinder Singh Mourns Sudden Demise Of Actor

Highlights of Rajput's career

Sushant Singh Rajput had shot to fame with the TV show Pavitra Rishta on Zee TV, produced by Ekta Kapoor. After earning popularity with his role, he made his debut with Kai Po Che, directed by Abhishek Kapoor, an official adaptation of Chetan Bhagat’s Three Mistakes of My Life. He then featured in Yash Raj Films’ Shuddh Desi Romance and a small role in the Aamir Khan-Rajkumar Hirani blockbuster PK. Sushant then earned critical acclaim for his portrayal of iconic detective Byomkesh Bakshy.

However, his career’s biggest hit came with MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, in the role of the former Indian cricket captain. The actor also featured in Kedarnath, in the debut of Sara Ali Khan, which was a success. Dangal director Nitesh Tiwari’s Chhichhore in 2019 was among the biggest hits of his career. He was last seen in the Netflix film Drive and was working on Dil Bechara, the adaptation of the Fault in Our Stars.

Read: Sushant Singh Rajput's Death: Shikhar Dhawan Mourns Demise; Extends Condolence