Sushant Singh Rajput Dead: Ashok Chavan 'disheartened' Over Death Of A 'young Talent'

The news of the sudden demise of Bollywood actor and former television star Sushant Singh Rajput has left many fans in shock and grief. Several celebrities and politicians have mourned the actor's demise, echoing that Sushant left the world too soon. The actor was found hanging from the ceiling of his Mumbai residence.

Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Ashok Chavan also grieved Sushant Singh's demise. Chavan said he was disheartened to see such a young talent take an adverse step.

It is disheartening to see such young talent taking such steps!

May his soul rest in peace and prayers with his family. #SushantSinghRajput

Politicians Mourn loss

Reacting to the shocking death of Bollywood star Sushant Singh Rajput, several politicians like Union Ministers Hardeep Singh Puri, Smriti Irani, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra, Akali Dal leader Manjinder Sirsa, Congress' Jaiveer Shergill all expressed their sorrow and disbelief at Rajput's passing away on Sunday. The 34-year old Bollywood actor was found hanging from the ceiling in his home in Mumbai's Bandra, confirmed by Mumbai police. The reason for his suicide is not known as of yet.

Shocked & deeply saddened to hear about the suicide of talented & brilliant actor Sushant Singh Rajput.



This unfortunate death of a young & successful individual brings issues related to mental health, particularly in these times, to the fore.

RIP.

I have no words , no understanding of why you left the way you did. From a bright young kid who came to Balaji to a star who made the Nation swoon.. you had come a long way and had many more miles to go. You will be missed #SushantSinghRajput gone too soon .. — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) June 14, 2020

Absolutely heartbreaking news about demise of Sushant Singh Rajput-fine actor who made people believe that dreams do come true !! Tragic & Shocking — Jaiveer Shergill (@JaiveerShergill) June 14, 2020

