Sushant Singh Rajput Dead: Ashok Chavan 'disheartened' Over Death Of A 'young Talent'

The news of the sudden demise of Bollywood actor and former television star Sushant Singh Rajput has left many fans in shock and grief. Several celebrities and politicians have mourned the actor's demise, echoing that Sushant left the world too soon. The actor was found hanging from the ceiling of his Mumbai residence. 

Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Ashok Chavan also grieved Sushant Singh's demise. Chavan said he was disheartened to see such a young talent take an adverse step.

Politicians Mourn loss

Reacting to the shocking death of Bollywood star Sushant Singh Rajput, several politicians like Union Ministers Hardeep Singh Puri, Smriti Irani, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra, Akali Dal leader Manjinder Sirsa, Congress' Jaiveer Shergill all expressed their sorrow and disbelief at Rajput's passing away on Sunday. The 34-year old Bollywood actor was found hanging from the ceiling in his home in Mumbai's Bandra, confirmed by Mumbai police. The reason for his suicide is not known as of yet.

