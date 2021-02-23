Pralhad Joshi Accuses Congress Of Hypocrisy, Says 'Kushti In Kerala, Dosti In Delhi'

As the battle for power continues in numerous states, Union Minister and senior BJP leader Pralhad Joshi in a press conference at Thiruvananthapuram has blamed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and the left parties for hypocrisy, pointing out that both the parties are friends in West Bengal and Tamil Nadu and are at loggerheads in Kerala.

"Kushti is Kerala, Dosti in Delhi, and other places. See the hypocrisy of these parties," he said.

Questioning Rahul Gandhi, Joshi stated, "You don't want to believe Politburo in Kerala but you chose to do so in West Bengal. I ask do you believe in democracy or hypocrisy. He further questioned why the party has different alliances in different states and opined that politics is not about grabbing power and having "some alliances here and some alliances there. "

Joshi also took a dig at TMC chief Mamata Banerjee for supporting Congress in Delhi but not in West Bengal, and asserted that Congress indeed has become a liability on various regional parties.

Why no APMC in Kerala?

Taking into account the continuous politicization of the ongoing Farmers' protest, Joshi questioned the former Congress President, "If you are in favour of the Agriculture Produce Market Committee (APMC), then why is there no APMC in Kerala?" He also took a moment to remind the leader that his party that runs the State of Punjab has brought about a law, under which any farmer who breaks the agreement is liable for imprisonment.

"BJP and NDA will form the Government"

Predicting the results of the elections, Joshi emphasized that BJP will form, the government in West Bengal while NDA will come off with flying colours in Tamil Nadu. As for the State of Kerala is concerned he said, "In Kerala, the momentum has started. Very hugely we are going to gain and there will be many surprises. "

"Sabarimala issue raised for votes"

Joshi also talked about the Sabarimala issue and highlighted that it was being brought up now to gain in the elections.

"Only for the sake of votes, they are trying to raise the Sabarimala issue today. They did not seriously agitate and did not educate Rahul Gandhi about the sentiment of the people. They are only trying to woo the Muslim community for the votes."

The Press Conference comes ahead of the Kerela, Tamil Nadu, Pudducherry, West Bengal, and Assam elections scheduled to take place this year.

(With Inputs from ANI)