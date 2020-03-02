Pralhad Joshi Calls Opposition's Attitude Over Delhi Violence 'strongly Condemnable'

As the Parliament resumed for the second part of the budget session on Monday, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi on Monday condemned the ruckus created by the Opposition bench in Parliament over the recent Delhi riots.

While addressing the Lok Sabha Joshi said, "Those who didn't take any action even after 3,000 people were killed in 1984 9anti-Sikh riots), the same people are today creating a ruckus here. I strongly condemn this attitude."

On the first day of the Parliament, the Opposition party MPs started a brawl in both, the upper and lower house of the Parliament over Delhi violence. The Opposition MPs also raised slogans against the ruling BJP government and also demanded the resignation of Home Minister Amit Shah for failing to control the riots.

Congress MP's show placards & raise slogans in Lok Sabha demanding resignation of Home Minister Amit Shah over #DelhiViolence. pic.twitter.com/VGY72RCNHl — ANI (@ANI) March 2, 2020

READ | Union Minister Mehwal says there should be a debate on Delhi violence, but no politics

BJP calls for debate on Delhi violence

Earlier on March 1, Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal stated that there should be a debate on the Delhi riots in the Assembly to avoid such incidents from taking place again. He also stated members should not politicise the matter.

"Opposition members are giving notices to raise the issue of Delhi violence in the Parliament session starting tomorrow. There should be a debate on how we can ensure that this doesn't happen again. But no one should play politics," Arjun Ram Meghwal told ANI.

READ | 95 out of 244 MPs on parliamentary committees absent from all meetings: Naidu

Delhi violence

Clashes began between pro-CAA and anti-CAA groups as both camps resorted to stone-pelting on Sunday after Shaheen Bagh-like protests started in Jaffrabad and Chand Bagh. The situation deteriorated even as Delhi Police was present at the spot as houses, shops, and buses were burnt. While the Home Minister reviewed the situation on Monday and Tuesday, the violence increased killing 43 and injuring over 200. Delhi CM Kejriwal has offered monetary, medical and home relief to the injured and deceased, while the police have filed 167 FIRs cases and have arrested or detained 885 people to date.

READ | BIG: 55 Rajya Sabha seats to go to polls on March 26; Breakdown of parties & states here

READ | Permission denied for CAA protest march to Parliament

(With inputs from ANI)