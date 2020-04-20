Padarayanapura: Pralhad Joshi Calls Attack On COVID-warriors 'unfortunate', Demands Action

Condemning the Padarayanapura incident, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi on Monday said that strict action has to be taken against the perpetrators. Violence broke out at Padarayanapura ward in Bengaluru on Sunday evening when a group of people went on a rampage, destroying barricades and pandals and allegedly even attacking the ASHA workers there.

Speaking to ANI, Joshi said that the state government has asked DGP to take this incident very seriously and added that such incidents shouldn't be tolerated. Joshi further said there is a report that some people in that area have done this to cover up their illegal activities.

"It is most unfortunate and highly condemnable. Some people are instigating these things. The Government of Karnataka has asked DGP to take this incident very seriously I had the discussion with the state home minister too. This type of incident cannot be tolerated," Joshi told ANI.

"Some Congress party MLA's are giving statements that they were innocent. While taking the Aadhar card and ration card, they are not illiterate. When the matter comes about quarantine, Congress leaders say accused people are innocent and illiterate. Very strict action has to be taken against these culprits. Those people also need to be identified and brought under book," the minister added.

READ: 'Will not tolerate such atrocities': CM Yediyurappa after Bengaluru anti-Covid op ruckus

Earlier, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said that full security will be provided to the ASHA workers and other officials on COVID-19 duty and the Police Commissioner has been notified about the same.

Speaking exclusively to Republic TV, Yediyurappa said, "We have taken action. We have arrested 54 people till now and more will be arrested. We will not tolerate such types of atrocities on officials and we have also taken a few precautionary measures. We will teach them a lesson."

READ: China complains; says India's new FDI norms violate WTO principles & liberalisation trend

The incident

The incident occurred in the late evening on Sunday at Padarayanapura which is recognized as a 'Red Zone' when BBMP officials and ASHA workers went to bring 15 secondary contacts of corona positive patients. However, some people and youth created ruckus and broke the barricades and removed police post which was stalled in the area. Soon after receiving the information, Bengaluru South Deputy Commissioner of Police reached the spot and brought the situation under control.

In Karnataka, 390 people have been diagnosed with COVID-19, of which 16 people have succumbed to the infection, as per the Union Health Ministry.

READ: UP CM Yogi issues first statement on Palghar mob-lynching; dials CM Uddhav & seeks action

READ: Coronavirus Live Updates: Cases at 16116; Telangana extends lockdown till May 7