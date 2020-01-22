Prashant Kishor Slams Centre, Dares Amit Shah, 'Implement CAA-NRC In Chronology'

Slamming the Centre's stance against the ongoing anti-CAA protests, JD(U) Vice-President Prashant Kishor, on Wednesday, took a jibe at Home Minister Amit Shah and also challenged him to implement the amended Citizenship Act (CAA) and the nation-wide National Register of Citizens (NRC) in the same chronology as declared previously by Shah. Kishor who has been a vocal critic of the law has convinced Bihar CM Nitish Kumar to announce that NRC will not be implemented in Bihar. The Supreme Court is currently hearing 140 pleas challenging the Act.

Kishor slams Amit Shah on CAA-NRC

Being dismissive of citizens’ dissent couldn’t be the sign of strength of any Govt. @amitshah Ji, if you don’t care for those protesting against #CAA_NRC, why don’t you go ahead and try implementing the CAA & NRC in the chronology that you so audaciously announced to the nation! — Prashant Kishor (@PrashantKishor) January 22, 2020

Kishor's stance on CAB

Kishor has termed CAB and National Register of Citizens (NRC) - a "lethal combo" in the hands of the government to 'systematically discriminate and prosecute people based on religion.' His criticism is in contrast to JD(U)'s official stance on the issue, which voted for the bill in the parliament. Kishor's peer Pawan Varma has opposed the party's support to CAA, even questioning JD(U)'s alliance with BJP in Delhi polls.

Amit Shah: 'Won't rollback an inch of CAA'

Shah has time and again maintained that the BJP will stand by the Act and not even let a single inch rollback. He also clarified that no one will be affected by the Act as those who were religiously persecuted and coming from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh living in India will get citizenship. Moreover, he slammed the Congress and other Opposition leaders for misinforming the students who were raising boards against the Act.

Punjab, Kerala pass anti-CAA resolutions, Rajasthan, Bengal next

The Kerala government earlier this week moved the Supreme Court against the CAA, seeking to declare it “violative of the principles of equality, freedom, and secularism enshrined in the Constitution”. On its heels, the Punjab government too passed a resolution demanding to scrap the contentious law. While Rajasthan has declared it will pass a resolution against the law on January 24, the first day of its next session, West Bengal too has announced they will pass an anti-CAA resolution. Several states like Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, and other non-BJP states are mullling the same, while openly opposing CAA-NRC-NPR.