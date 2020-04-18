Prashant Kishor Mocks Bihar CM For Not Leaving His Home Since A Month Amid COVID-19 Crisis

Former JDU vice president and political strategist Prashant Kishor on Saturday mocked Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for his handling of the novel coronavirus crisis. He opined that Kumar was probably the only CM in India to not have stepped out of his bungalow since a month citing the nationwide lockdown as an excuse. Taunting the Bihar CM further, Kishor alleged that the former was so busy and compassionate that he did not even have a telephonic conversation with other CMs to help the stranded residents of Bihar. Currently, there are 83 confirmed novel coronavirus cases in the state out of which 37 persons have recovered while two casualties have been reported.

नीतीश जी शायद इकलौते ऐसे CM हैं जो पिछले एक महीने से #lockdown के नाम पर आपने बंगले से बाहर नहीं निकले हैं।



साहेब की समवेदनशीलता और व्यस्तता ऐसी है कि कुछ करना तो दूर इस दौरान बिहार के फँसे हुए लोगों की मदद के लिए आपने किसी राज्य के CM से फ़ोन पर भी बात करना ज़रूरी नहीं समझा। — Prashant Kishor (@PrashantKishor) April 18, 2020

Read: Bihar Minister Slams UP CM For Violating Lockdown After Sending Buses To Ferry Students

Kishor disapproves of a generalized lockdown

Earlier, Kishor disapproved of a generalized lockdown being branded as a solution to fight the novel coronavirus crisis. Claiming that the lockdown was solely led by police, he contended that this was not the way to tackle COVID-19- a public health and economic crisis. Moreover, Kishor opined that a "badly executed" lockdown would destroy the livelihood of millions of Indians. He also called for requisite testing, isolation and treatment measures.

It is simply incomprehensible to see a police-led generalised lockdown pushed as PANACEA to get over a public health and economic crisis like #CoronaPandemic #DifficultTimesAhead — Prashant Kishor (@PrashantKishor) April 8, 2020

Read: Over 50 Labourers Planning To Leave For Bihar Amid Lockdown Counselled, Provided Ration

The novel coronavirus crisis

On April 14, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the extension of the nationwide lockdown till May 3, 2020. Addressing a press briefing on Saturday, Lav Aggarwal- the Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Health stated that 991 fresh COVID-19 cases and 43 deaths had been reported in the last 24 hours. He revealed that Markaz attendees constituted nearly 30% (4291) out of India's COVID-19 tally of 14,378. Mentioning that there is a 3.3% COVID-19 mortality rate in the country, he added that 83% of such cases were due to co-morbidities.

Read: Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India Revises FDI Policy To Protect Companies, Cases At 14378

Read: Bihar Min Attacks Tejashwi Yadav; Wants Sedition Charge Against Those Spreading Rumours