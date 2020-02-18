Prashant Kishor Refuses To Explain How He Joined JD(U); Adamant That Nitish Kumar Lied

Poll strategist and former Janata Dal (United) leader Prashant Kishor on Tuesday in an exclusive interview with Republic TV refused to explain how he joined JD(U) - a topic of much debate following Nitish Kumar's erstwhile claim that he came on the recommendation of Amit Shah. Just a short while earlier, Kishor had slammed the Bihar CM over a range of matters, announcing an outreach called 'Baat Bihar Ki'. All this comes with the Bihar polls scheduled to be held at the end of the year.

Prashant Kishor quashes rumour

When asked about clarifying a rumour stating that Amit Shah put in a word for Prashant Kishor to join JD(U), the political strategist said, “This rumour is totally wrong. I have confirmed it many times, even on Twitter. When I have equated someone to my father figure and that person wants to support a lie, it becomes difficult”.

.@NitishKumar what a fall for you to lie about how and why you made me join JDU!! Poor attempt on your part to try and make my colour same as yours!



And if you are telling the truth who would believe that you still have courage not to listen to someone recommended by @AmitShah? — Prashant Kishor (@PrashantKishor) January 28, 2020

Read: Prashant Kishor announces 'Baat Bihar Ki'; slams CM Nitish Kumar's 'so-called' development

After Prashant Kishor’s response, he was asked how he joined the party. To this, he said to Republic's Prakash Singh, “You are a journalist and you closely follow the politics in Bihar. You keep on meeting me and you very frequently meet Nitish Kumar as well. Why don’t you tell the viewers if I came after Amit Shah put in a word or it was because of someone else.”

Watch: Poll strategist-turned-politician Prashant Kishor explains why he left BJP despite 2014 General elections success

“As I said my journey will be decided depending on my work. Someone’s story cannot define where I will go. If Nitish Ji has said this based on some political tactic, I don’t have an issue because he is quite old, and he is like my father. I don’t want to argue on it,” he said.

Read: Arvind Kejriwal and Prashant Kishor embrace the win as AAP is set to return in Delhi

‘Baat Bihar Ki’

Announcing a new campaign, on February 18, Prashant Kishor said that he will undertake an initiative called "Baat Bihar Ki" and form a political front of young people of Bihar. He added that he will work towards making Bihar one of the 10 best states in the country.

In a scathing attack on Nitish Kumar, the former JD(U) leader also asked Nitish Kumar as to why he is in alliance with the 'Godse supporters'. While he agreed that there has been development in the state under Nitish Kumar, he said that the rate has slowed down over the years. He blamed Nitish Kumar for comparing his developmental works with that of the times of RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav. He also added that Nitish Kumar is now taking orders from those in Gujarat.

(Image Source: PTI)

Read: Bihar trends on Twitter as BJP loses Delhi; here's the state's current political scenario