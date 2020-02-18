Prashant Kishor Announces 'Baat Bihar Ki'; Slams CM Nitish Kumar's 'so-called' Development

In a scathing attack on Bihar's Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, former JDU leader and poll strategist Prashant Kishor revealed the reasons for his rift. He said that he has a good relation with Kumar but he has a problem with JDU allying with BJP. He added that if BJP works for the development of Bihar, then compromise can be accepted, but he claimed that now Bihar is not developing. The poll strategist announced that will undertake an initiative called "Baat Bihar Ki" and form a political front of young people of Bihar. He also appealed Nitish Kumar to come together with him for the development of Bihar.

"I met Nitish ji in November 2014 and he has treated me as his son. Whatever decision he has taken, be it his induction in the party or expulsion from the party. It is his prerogative. I want to clarify that there are two reasons for Nitish and my rift. He has maintained that we cannot leave Gandhi, JP, Lohia, but how are you standing with Godse supporters. Secondly, I have a problem with JDU's positioning in the NDA. There is a huge difference between Nitish of 2014 with 2MPs and Nitish who is being directed by Gujarat leaders."

He added: "My point is there development in Bihar? If a compromise cannot lead to development then why is it not benefitting the people of Bihar? I am not against alliance but alliance only to be at the CM post? I don't think we need to be with BJP to win in Bihar. In 15 years, there has been development in Bihar, there is no doubt about it, but now the speed has deteriorated."

Kishor was inducted as the vice president of Kumar led- JDU in September 2018. Nitish Kumar had said that he was inducted in the party on the advice of then BJP chief Amit Shah. However, Kishor was reportedly snubbed by the Modi-Shah duo after the 2014 general elections. While Kishor helped JDU in the Lok Sabha polls, completely decimating Lalu Prasad Yadav's RJD, he had also worked for Mahagathbandhan in 2015. Even as he held the post of JDU VP, his team IPAC worked for Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy, Uddhav Thackeray in Maharashtra. He was then roped in by Mamata Banerjee in West Bengal and Arvind Kejriwal in Delhi, MK Stalin in Tamil Nadu.

After the Central government passed the contentious citizenship amendment act in December, Kishor openly spoke against the BJP. He not only questioned the former BJP chief Amit Shah but went on submit his resignation, which sources said was rejected by Nitish Kumar. However, after warning Kishor for his anti-party statements, Kumar finally expelled him from the party. On Tuesday, with the victory of AAP in the Delhi polls, Kishor has added another feather to his victory feat as a poll strategist.

