Prashant Kishor Takes Dig At Congress Leadership's Propensity To Form Govts Without Effort

Prashant Kishor, poll strategist, and JD(U) vice president took a dig at the Congress party, who formed a government in alliance with Shiv Sena and NCP in Maharashtra on Thursday. After Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray swore-in as the next Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Prashant Kishor lashed out at Congress' 'present leadership' for sustaining power without any 'significant effort.'

"There is no match to the Congress' present leadership to sustain power without having any political significance and positive effort," he said in a tweet, on the day when Congress leaders Balasaheb Thorat and Nitin Raut took oath as ministers.

In the run-up to the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Prashant Kishor was incidentally roped in, to assist with campaign strategies for Shiv Sena for the assembly elections. According to sources, while he pitched for Sena to join hands with the BJP initially, he also reportedly envisioned a plan to re-establish the party's prominence and stronghold in the State with its youth leader and recent MLA-elect, Aaditya Thackeray at the helm.

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, the first from the family, took oath as the 18th chief minister of Maharashtra at Shivaji Park on Thursday. Along with the Shiv Sena chief, two leaders each from NCP and Congress took oath as Maharashtra Ministers to join Uddhav Thackeray's cabinet.

Shiv Sena CM

After taking oath as Chief Minister, Uddhav will have to seek election to the Maharashtra Assembly or the Legislative Council within six months. His son Aaditya Thackeray recently become the first Thackeray to contest elections. He was elected as Worli's MLA and is touted to get a cabinet berth, as per sources.

After gaining the power of India's richest civic body - the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) in 1985, the 'sixth floor' CM office in Mumbai's Mantralay has evaded the Shiv Sena ever since. Fulfilling one of Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray's dreams - as claimed by Shiv Sainiks - Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray is set to become the first Thackeray Chief Minister, putting Sena finally in its coveted CM post. Uddhav Thackeray, who had opted out of the NDA - breaking the BJP-Sena alliance of over 35 years, will be sworn-in at 6:40 PM on Thursday at Mumbai's Shivaji Park where his late father Balasaheb Thackeray's memorial is installed.

