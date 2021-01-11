Prayers Pour In For Union Minister Shripad Naik's Recovery, PM Modi Speaks To Goa CM

As Union Ayush Minister and Minister of State for Defence Shripad Naik met with a horrific road accident on Monday, several political leaders cutting across the party lines expressed shock over the horrific accident and condoled the unfortunate demise of his wife Vijaya Naik. The tragic accident took place near Karnataka's Ankola district while they were travelling from Yellapur to Gokarna in Karnataka on Monday.

The minister survived the accident and is currently in the hospital, however, his wife and personal secretary Deepak Ramdada Gome succumbed to the injuries. Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant directing him to provide the best of the treatment to the injured minister. Defence Minister Defence Minister Rajnath Singh too dialled Goa CM asking him to make arrangement for Naik to be flown to Delhi for better treatment if the need arises.

Reactions on Shripad Naik's accident:

Union Minister Jitendra Singh took to Twitter send his prayers and wishes to Shripad Naik.

Extremely shocked and saddened to learn about the incident. #ShripadNaik ji is not only a colleague in the union ministry but much more than that, a very close friend of many years. Wishing the best for him. And praying for him. https://t.co/gd2TxOL1LR — Dr Jitendra Singh (@DrJitendraSingh) January 11, 2021

Rajnath Singh also took to Twitter to inform the people about the unfortunate incident.

"I am shocked and extremely saddened by the news of the Minister of State for Defence Shri Shripad Naik being injured in a road accident. I have had a conversation with the Chief Minister of Goa, Shri Pramod Sawant. The State Government is properly managing the treatment of Shripadji. Pray to God that Shripadji is healthy soon," he tweeted in Hindi.

रक्षा राज्य मंत्री श्री श्रीपद नाइक के सड़क दुर्घटना में घायल होने के समाचार से मैं स्तब्ध और अत्यंत दुखी हूँ।गोवा के मुख्यमंत्री श्री प्रमोद सावंत से मेरी बातचीत हुई है।श्रीपदजी के इलाज का समुचित प्रबंध राज्य सरकार कर रही है। ईश्वर से प्रार्थना है कि श्रीपदजी जल्दी स्वस्थ हों। — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) January 11, 2021

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa also expressed shock on the life-threatening accident and took to Twitter to console the demise of Naik's wife.

Shocked to know that the car which Union Minister Shripad Naik ji was travelling met with an accident in Uttara Kannada and the death of his wife. My heartfelt condolences on the tragic death of Smt Naik and prayers for the speedy recovery of Shri Naik and those injured. — B.S. Yediyurappa (@BSYBJP) January 11, 2021

Union Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur also expressed sadness on the tragic accident while "praying for the departed soul and wishing speedy recovery of Shripad Naik".

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also prayed for the speedy recovery of Naik while expressing sadness on Union Minister's wife's death.

"Deeply saddened to hear the news of Vijaya Naik ji's death in an accident. Praying for the quick recovery of Hon'ble Union Minister Shripad Naik ji, hope God gives him & his family the strength to overcome this loss," tweeted the Delhi CM.

Maharashtra Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant also took to Twitter to pray for the Union Minister and expressed shock on the accident.

Shocking news of Union Minister @shripadynaik ji meeting with a major accident. Prayers......🙏 — Sachin Sawant सचिन सावंत (@sachin_inc) January 11, 2021

(Image: PTI)