Priyanka Gandhi Attacks Centre, Condemns Teargas & Water-cannons Usage On Farmers

Slamming the Modi government's cruelty, Congress UP General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday, asked how will farmers trust the Centre after being teargassed at Rajasthan-Haryana border. Contrasting the Centre's invitation to hold talks with protesting farmers to the Rewari police's action on Sunday to stop farmers, she reminded the Centre that 60 farmers had died in the protests. Currently, the eighth round of Centre-farmer talks is currently underway at Delhi's Vigyan Bhavan, with the farmers sticking to a total repeal of the Farm Laws.

Priyanka Vadra slams Centre's farmer cruelty

सरकार एक तरफ तो किसानों को बातचीत के लिए बुलाती है दूसरी तरफ इस कड़कड़ाती ठंड में उन पर आंसू गैस के गोले बरसा रही है। इसी अड़ियल और क्रूर व्यवहार की वजह से अब तक लगभग 60 किसानों की जान जा चुकी है।



किसान कैसे विश्वास करे इस क्रूर सरकार पर? pic.twitter.com/j4QEq2tyin — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) January 4, 2021

Haryana police teargas farmers

On Sunday evening, in a bid to stop a section of farmers camped on the Delhi-Jaipur highway from moving towards Delhi, Rewari Police at Sangwari Chowk used teargas and water cannons. Police alleged that protestors at Sangwari Chowk broke the barricades and tried to move towards Gurugram and Delhi, which prompted their reaction. Rebutting police's claims, farmers alleged that the tear gas shells could have hit the gas-cylinders in their tractors - leading to an explosion. Reports state that one farmer was injured in the ensuing clash.

7th round Centre-Farmer talks

Last week, in a major breakthrough, Centre agreed to keep farmers out of the ambit of the penalty for stubble burning and has also conceded to the demand of not going ahead with the Electricity Amendment Bill 2020. Moreover, sources reported that the government has told farmers that the demands and issues related to the three agricultural laws can be discussed by forming a committee while explaining the long process of making and abolishing laws. While farmers have still stuck to the total repeal of the Farm Laws, Centre has maintained that the laws will not be repealed but agreed to talk on MSP later, asking the farmers to stop their agitation, once again.

The farmers have planned a massive tractor rally on January 26, if their demands are not met. Moreover, Centre and state government have warned farmers of strict action after 1500 telecom towers were damaged by certain farmers - in a protest against industrialists. The Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) has moved Punjab and Haryana High Courts seeking stopping of vandalism of its assets suring protests. The farmers have stayed firm on their demand of total repeal of the Farm acts, stating a 'lack of trust' on the Modi government. The farm union leaders were sent a 10-point proposal by the Centre assuring to give written guarantee for Minimum Support Price (MSP), empowering states to create a law which will prevent misuse of traders' registration, continuing current electricity bill payment done by the government and amend the stubble burning penalty clause. Protests continue for the 40th consecutive day.