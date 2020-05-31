Priyanka Vadra Lambasts Centre Over Shramik Trains' Discrepancies, Urges More Sensitivity

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra hit out at the Centre over the problems concerning the Shramik Special trains. She alleged that 40% of these trains are running late and 80 persons have died in them. Additionally, she raised concerns about trains being diverted and the Railway Ministry's advice for physically weak persons to not travel. According to her, there was a shortage of Shramik Special trains from the beginning. Vadra contended that the Centre should have shown more sensitivity towards the migrant workers at this juncture.

Till May 28, 3840 Shramik Special trains have been operated ferrying 52 lakh migrant workers to their home states.

Railways' explanation

The Indian Railways had offered an explanation of the issue pointed out by Priyanka Vadra on May 23 itself. Mentioning that 80% of the Shramik Special trains were bound for destinations in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, it stated that network congestion was being experienced on North Central Railway & West Central Railway zones. Maintaining that delays in the running of these trains were expected, the Railways stressed that it had taken immediate action by diverting some trains on alternative routes.

Meanwhile, the Railways also explained that the few unfortunate cases of deaths while travelling were related to pre-existing medical conditions. It advised persons with co-morbidities such as hypertension, diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, cancer, immune deficiency conditions, pregnant women, children below the age of 10 years and persons above 65 years of age to avoid travel by rail, except when it is essential.

On Friday, Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala demanded the resignation of Railways Minister Piyush Goyal for the alleged diversion of Shramik Special trains and the death of 9 passengers in 48 hours. Maintaining that the trains were taking over 4 days to reach their destination, he alleged that the Centre had failed to help lakhs of migrants leading to chaos. Surjewala blamed the Railways Minister for indulging in politics.

